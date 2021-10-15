Singer Gloria Muliro weds fiancé Evans Sabwami in private wedding

Reports indicate that the two exchanged wedding vows at a private ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County with family and close friends in attendance.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

At that particular time, the Anatenda hit-maker jot down a sweet and precise message to her lover, terming him as the reason as to why she was celebrating February 14th.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life. My heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you Ev,” shared Gloria Muliro.

Before that, Gloria had disclosed that her new man (Sabwami) is an American citizen, who is a Pastor, an engineer and a graphics artist and that they both have a passion for ministry, music and philanthropy.

“I am in love with a wonderful man of God and what you could have heard is not a rumour. We have kept this a private affair but I can talk about it now because I have the go-ahead from my soon-to-be husband.

“After confirming that we will have a lifelong journey together, we informed our families who gave us their blessings and we have already done the traditional marriage ceremony,” said Gloria Muliro.

6 years after Divorce

The singer has found love again after walking out of her troubled marriage with Pastor Eric Omba, six years ago.