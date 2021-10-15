RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Gloria Muliro weds fiancé Evans Sabwami in private wedding

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

All the best to the newly weds!

Singer Gloria Muliro weds Fiancé Evans Sabwami
Singer Gloria Muliro weds Fiancé Evans Sabwami

Award-winning gospel singer Gloria Muliro is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her fiancé Evans Sabwani.

Recommended articles

Reports indicate that the two exchanged wedding vows at a private ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County with family and close friends in attendance.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

At that particular time, the Anatenda hit-maker jot down a sweet and precise message to her lover, terming him as the reason as to why she was celebrating February 14th.

Singer Gloria Muliro weds Fiancé Evans Sabwami
Singer Gloria Muliro weds Fiancé Evans Sabwami Singer Gloria Muliro weds Fiancé Evans Sabwami Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life. My heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you Ev,” shared Gloria Muliro.

Before that, Gloria had disclosed that her new man (Sabwami) is an American citizen, who is a Pastor, an engineer and a graphics artist and that they both have a passion for ministry, music and philanthropy.

“I am in love with a wonderful man of God and what you could have heard is not a rumour. We have kept this a private affair but I can talk about it now because I have the go-ahead from my soon-to-be husband.

“After confirming that we will have a lifelong journey together, we informed our families who gave us their blessings and we have already done the traditional marriage ceremony,” said Gloria Muliro.

www.instagram.com

6 years after Divorce

The singer has found love again after walking out of her troubled marriage with Pastor Eric Omba, six years ago.

The two (Gloria and Eric Omba) had married in a colorful wedding ceremony in 2009 but reports indicate that Omba’s love for money and infidelity put them asunder in 2015.

Also Read: I cried, begged Gloria Muliro to come home - Pastor Eric Omba opens up on their failed marriage

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Trending

Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

Alikiba and wife Amina spotted together at son’s birthday amid break up allegations

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Stunning red-carpet looks at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Photos]

Judge Betty Kyallo, influencer Swiry Nyar Kano, comedian Esther Kazungu and food influencer Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita