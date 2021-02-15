Over the weekend, Gospel Singer Gloria Muliro went public with the man in her life as the world marked Valentine’s Day.

In an Update seen by Pulse Live, the Anatenda hit-maker jot down a sweet and precise message to her lover Evans Sabwami, terming him as the reason as to why she was celebrating February 14th. Reports indicate that Ms Muliro is already engaged to Sabwami.

“#ANATENDA

Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life, My heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you Ev” shared Gloria Muliro.

Singer Gloria Muliro's lover Evans Sabwami,

Just the other day, in interview with The Standard, the Gospel artist disclosed that her new man (Sabwami) is an American citizen, who is a pastor, an engineer and a graphics artist and they both have a passion for ministry, music and philanthropy.

“I am in love with a wonderful man of God and what you could have heard is not a rumour. We have kept this a private affair but I can talk about it now because I have the go-ahead from my soon-to-be husband”

“After confirming that we will have a lifelong journey together, we informed our families who gave us their blessings and we have already done the traditional marriage ceremony,” said Gloria Muliro.

Singer Gloria Muliro

6 years after Divorce

The singer has found love again after walking out of her troubled marriage with Pastor Eric Omba 6 years ago.

Also Read: I cried, begged Gloria Muliro to come home - Pastor Eric Omba opens up on their failed marriage

The two (Gloria and Eric Omba) got married in a colorful wedding ceremony in 2009 but reports indicate that Omba’s love for money and infidelity put them asunder in 2015.

Reactions on Gloria Muliro’s new Lover

rozinahmwakideu “Yeeees😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍so so so happy for you woman of God. You deserve all the happiness. #Anatenda 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

ladybee_254 “Congratulations Siz ❤️😍😍 To God be the glory”

iamnelima “👏👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ never been happier reading an IG post,this is the best post ever,wish u nothing but the absolute best,thank u Lord for Gloria's 💕”

naomi_mukami “Aririririririririririri Huyu Yesu Wacha tu! Enjoy love.... Gloria you deserve it”

binti_afrika “Gloria you deserve all the happiness.congratulations”

rachael_precious “Amazing kweli anatenda...naamini atanitendea pia mimi”

Gloria Muliro's new song