Stephen Kasolo updates fans on Bonny Mwaitege's health amid death reports [Video]

On July 22, the Kenyan social media landscape was abuzz with alarming news about Tanzanian gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege.

Numerous posts suggested that the beloved artist had been involved in a fatal accident.

These rumuors quickly spread, causing confusion and distress among Bonny's fans, who found it hard to believe that such a vibrant figure in the gospel music scene could be gone so suddenly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

Stephen Kasolo sets record straight on Bonny Mwaitege's health

Amidst the growing speculation and concern, Kenyan gospel singer Stephen Kasolo stepped forward to clarify the situation.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Kasolo addressed the rumors head-on, urging Kenyans to stop spreading the false news. He assured everyone that Bonny Mwaitege is alive and well.

"Na ameniomba niwaambia wakenya kwamba Bonny Mwaitege yupo sawa na ni mtu tu anatumika kumharibia jina. Anajaribu kusambaza story ambazo hazifai kuhusu mtumishi wa mungu. Hivo basi wakenya tuwache kuposti mambo ya Mwaitege sababu yupo sawa, Mungu amemlinda na tumwombee sana. Hata na waimbaji wengine wa Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(People are saying many things online about Bonny Mwaitege. I called Mwangila and asked if the story was true or just propaganda. He assured me that Bonny is fine and it’s just someone trying to tarnish his name. Kenyans should stop posting these things about Mwaitege because he is okay. God has protected him, and we should pray for him and other Tanzanian singers)," Kasolo said.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

The impact of false news

The rapid spread of the false news about Bonny Mwaitege's death highlights the significant impact misinformation can have, especially on social media.

Fans were left in a state of confusion and sadness, and it took a public clarification from a fellow artist to calm the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT