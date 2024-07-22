The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Kasolo updates fans on Bonny Mwaitege's health amid death reports [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Kenyans woke up to a whirlwind of speculation and confusion regarding the health status of 'Mke Mwema' singer Bonny Mwaitege.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege
Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege
  • Kenyan social media was filled with speculation about Tanzanian singer Bonny Mwaitege's health.
  • Rumors spread about his involvement in a fatal accident, causing distress among fans.
  • Kenyan gospel singer Stephen Kasolo clarified in a video that Bonny Mwaitege is alive and well.

On July 22, the Kenyan social media landscape was abuzz with alarming news about Tanzanian gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege.

Numerous posts suggested that the beloved artist had been involved in a fatal accident.

These rumuors quickly spread, causing confusion and distress among Bonny's fans, who found it hard to believe that such a vibrant figure in the gospel music scene could be gone so suddenly.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege
Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

Amidst the growing speculation and concern, Kenyan gospel singer Stephen Kasolo stepped forward to clarify the situation.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Kasolo addressed the rumors head-on, urging Kenyans to stop spreading the false news. He assured everyone that Bonny Mwaitege is alive and well.

"Na ameniomba niwaambia wakenya kwamba Bonny Mwaitege yupo sawa na ni mtu tu anatumika kumharibia jina. Anajaribu kusambaza story ambazo hazifai kuhusu mtumishi wa mungu. Hivo basi wakenya tuwache kuposti mambo ya Mwaitege sababu yupo sawa, Mungu amemlinda na tumwombee sana. Hata na waimbaji wengine wa Tanzania.

"(People are saying many things online about Bonny Mwaitege. I called Mwangila and asked if the story was true or just propaganda. He assured me that Bonny is fine and it’s just someone trying to tarnish his name. Kenyans should stop posting these things about Mwaitege because he is okay. God has protected him, and we should pray for him and other Tanzanian singers)," Kasolo said.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege
Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

The rapid spread of the false news about Bonny Mwaitege's death highlights the significant impact misinformation can have, especially on social media.

Fans were left in a state of confusion and sadness, and it took a public clarification from a fellow artist to calm the situation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially when it concerns the well-being of individuals.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
