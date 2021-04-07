Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8, has penned down a message of appreciation to her hubby DJ Mo after building a luxurious mansion for his parents.

“May God bless this guy @djmokenya how he selflessly gives to his parents 😭😭😭😭😭 woi Jehovah bless him!!! Sons out there please remember home when God lifts you up!! Honor your parents for this is the 1st commandment with a promise that it may be well with you and you may live long on earth” shared Size 8.

Upon seeing the message DJ Mo replied “😍😍😍 thank you love you have been a strong pillar ❤️”

On the other hand, DJ Mo said that the house is complete and he is now sourcing for paint and people who can handle the cabro paving.

“Watu wangu ,,, sasa nyumba ya wazazi imekauka kabisa sasa ni wakati wa kuongeza utamu na madoido ...but I need advice on ..1: The best paint

2: Cabro pavings Kali & quality. Nikichanuka I will chanua you as well 🔥🔥🔥. Bless .Cc @size8reborn” wrote DJ Mo.

On February 22, 2021 the former Crossover 101 said that the house is a gift to his parents.

“Daddy and mum this is a small gift to just honor you, say thank you for everything because when you are happy we get blessed .

Kuna mabeste who thought it’s ours ... hapana Lazima standard zingekuwa for our parents ... @size8reborn Sneak preview of the gift . Thank you @diamondlightinginteriors for dope lighting. And @floorsolutionskenya for sorting out the floor corner to corner ... kameweza ama aje ?” shared DJ Mo.