Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray has finally introduced her new boyfriend Jamal Marlow Rohosafi to the public, pampering him with sweet words as he turns a year older.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ray confessed her love for Jamal, stating that it has been amazing doing life with him. Adding that she is proud to have Jamal as her pillar and partner in crime.

“The only man who fell in love with both Faith and Amber...I’m so proud and happy to have you as my Pillar and partner in crime. I know they say perfect doesn’t exist but you are more than I ever wished for. Damn! I’ve never felt so obliged to do right by someone. Happy birthday soulmate. #prayerworks. Cc @jamal_rohosafi” wrote Amber Ray.

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi with Amber Ray

Jamal Rohosafi is a renowned businessman in Nairobi, who is said to have invested heavily in the Matatu industry. Jamal is also the Chairman Association of matatu operators and Emaar group of companies.

He also owns a number of matatus and Buses that operate under the Telaviv Sacco.

The two (Amber and Jamal) went public with their relationship on (Wednesday) after weeks of speculations that they were an item.

Also Read: No Chills! Socialite Amber Ray claps back at fan who accused her of being a prostitute

Photos

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi with Amber Ray

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi with Amber Ray

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi with Amber Ray

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi with Amber Ray

Controversy

In 2018 Amber broke up with her then husband Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and also ceased being Muslim.

Being in the limelight, Amber Ray’s life has been rocked with a fair share of controversy, just the other day she was forced to defend herself over witchcraft allegations

A fan sought to find out if it’s true that the curvaceous socialite used witchcraft to get her ex-hubby Zaheer Jhanda.

Also Read: Socialite Amber Ray speaks on allegations of using witchcraft

Ray replied with an affirmation that she has never used witchcraft in her life and very soon she will give an explanation to her photo that is always associated with witchcraft.

Amber Ray was first accused of using witchcraft by Aaliyah Zaheer, her former co-wife.

Reactions

pierramakenaofficial “Yaaaaaaaaaaas!!!!!😍”

_valmarshall “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥we support you babes”

lilmuli “You deserve all the happiness in the world my darling”

miss_masika “It’s the 2nd pic for me 🤣😂😅 u got chairman outhea goofing like a small boy 🤣😂🤣. Happy birthday Chairman , May Gods blessings and favor follow you all the days of your life”

lyndah.lindah ‘Kumbe The FBI's wa pale Kwa Edgar were right?!😜”

deeram_boru “Uko sure huyu atawezana na hiyo mzigo yako na venye wasomali hukuwa weak because of eating basta and baris 😅”

m_kariuki_wanjiku “Ghai finally our inlaw has been let out....tunavuka mwaka na clarity🥰”

Amber Ray

Jamal Marlow Rohosafi