Socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has refuted claims that she uses witchcraft over her controversial photo that is always doing rounds on social media.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan sought to find out if it’s true that the curvaceous socialite used witchcraft to get her ex-hubby Zaheer Jhanda.

“Why do you use Witchcraft” asked the fan.

Ray replied with an affirmation that she has never used witchcraft in her life and very soon she will give an explanation to her photo that is always associated with witchcraft.

“I know it’s hard to believe this but I have never used witchcraft in my entire life… anyway, one day I will tell my side of the story. You all better be ready” reads Amber Ray’s response.

Amber Ray was first accused of using witchcraft by Aaliyah Zaheer, her former co-wife.

Her photo holding two chickens, one black and white, and covered from head to toe in a strange piece of white cloth went viral some years back leaving many with question of whether she was using witchcraft to keep her then husband.

Divorced

At that particular time, Aaliyah accused Amber of trying to snatch her husband using juju power. Later on, it turned that Jhanda and Amber Ray were an item until August 2018 when they divorced.

“It’s about time i share with you this very important move in my life , which will also set some of you free because you have been waiting for this day for way too long and I do not want to continue holding you hostage. Feel free to keep the screenshots , keep em’ receipts for future use.I would like to inform you that I am no longer married to Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and no one should link me to him or his family in whatever way. It has been great couple of years despite the challenges that I have come across, I apologize to my son and my family for all the insults they have had to bear in the past because of my decisions. Let there be peace because I have my own life to live, dreams to chase and goals to fulfill. This also goes to say that I am no longer a Muslim,” wrote Amber Ray.

