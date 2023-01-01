Your fingerprints in my life will never fade – Sonko serenades wife with love

The flamboyant politician thanked Primrose for standing with him through the difficult days when many women would have found it easier to walk away from their husbands.

"Honey, no words in my dictionary can convey my feelings for you. Your fingerprints in my life will never fade away. I will never forget how you stood with me during my difficult days and trying moments wengine huwacha mabwana zao na kuhepa but you proved to me that you are a strong woman who didn't value power and material things. I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH." Wrote Sonko on social media.

Sonko wished Primrose real happiness, stating that having her as his wife is among the blessings he is most grateful for.

"Happy birthday, My Dear wife @primrose_mbuvi I am so much blessed to have you as my life partner, such a beautiful, understanding and encouraging wife. I wish you real happiness and true love on your birthday, and always!" Wrote the politician.

The day went down in style with Sonko throwing a laving birthday party for his wife.

H_art the band was on standby to usher the lady of the moment into another year of life, with Sandra Mbuvi thanking the band members for pulling a surprise for her mother.