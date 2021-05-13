Larry Madowo's statement after joining CNN

Madowo expressed his excitement in joining the global media house and returning to Kenya.

“I've enjoyed reporting from the US and around the world, but it's a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent.

“I have long admired CNN International's award-winning coverage, and I'm honored to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN's global audiences,” Madowo said in a press release.

The journalist is expected to lead the coverage of the hotly contested upcoming elections in Kenya for CNN.

Madowo is skilled at covering elections and excellent at live reporting which he has expressed love for. He recently covered the high stakes US elections for the BBC as a US correspondent.

“In 2016, I watched the US election from my house in Nairobi. In 2020, I got a front row seat covering it for the BBC. I decided to have fun with it. So many kind comments about my election coverage. Thank you, everyone. My jokes are even worse in the other languages I speak,” he commented about the US poll.

Many Kenyans will be watching the prolific journalist tell Kenya’s story. For many years international media houses, particularly CNN, have been on the receiving end of rage from Kenyans over their coverage of news involving the country.

CNN has had to either retract or apologise for a number of news features such as calling Kenya a hotbed of terror and most recently in January 2021, the media house reported about a woman who "discovered" whales in Kenya.

The political landscape in the country is on the verge of a new shift, with the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta getting closer with each passing day.