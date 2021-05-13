BBC’s Larry Madowo poached by CNN

The announcement was made by Deborah Rayner, CNN's Senior Vice President of News Gathering and Managing Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Currently, Madowo is the North America Correspondent at BBC World News and taking up the new role at CNN will see him make a come back to Nairobi.

Madowo most recently was in Washington, D.C covering major U.S news stories including the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 presidential election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek. Chauvin.

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms.

Larry is an experienced journalist whose expertise across politics, business, entertainment and hard news stories will play into our diverse coverage of East Africa and beyond.” reads part of the statement from Rayner.

Media Personality Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking about his new role at CNN , Larry said; "I've enjoyed reporting from the US and around the world, but it’s a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent.

I've long admired CNN International's award-winning coverage, and I'm honored to ne joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN's global audiences," .

Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor, before exiting the Media House for One year.

He later made a comeback to BBC as their North America correspondent, a position he will now vacate after joining CNN.

Madowo previously worked for KTN, NTV and CNBC Africa.

Larry Madowo crowned winner of 2020 Philip Greer Award Pulse Live Kenya

Madowo’s recent achievements

Madowo has anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.

He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2020. He was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University from where he graduated with a master’s degree.