In a video shared on Snapchat, Dr Louisa looked stunning in a captivating deep blue mermaid dress that elegantly showcased her curves.
Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy expressed his utmost admiration for his wife, Dr Louisa, as she prepared to attend the prestigious Ghana Women Awards.
Recommended articles
Stonebwoy showered his wife with affectionate words, addressing her as "Sweety darling, darling sweety," while engaging in playful banter and even jokingly requesting her to showcase a twerk.
The video captured a light-hearted and loving moment between the couple, emphasizing the bond they share.
Dr Louisa wholeheartedly indulged her husband's enthusiasm by providing a 360-degree view of her attire and humorously mimicking a soft twerk.
Her joy extended beyond the playful moments as Dr Louisa attended the Ghana Women Awards ceremony, where she received a citation and an award in recognition of her remarkable contributions and achievements.
The event served as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of Ghanaian women across various fields, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke