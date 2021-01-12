International Model cum businesswoman Naomi Campbell has been appointed as the new Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

In an official announcement from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, the supermodel will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

The appointment comes days after the model held a meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for Magical Kenya brand” said CS Najib Balala.

Naomi Campbell with CS Najib Balala. Supermodel Naomi Campbell appointed Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Reacting to her new role, Campbell applauded the Kenyan government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast, saying that it will boost tourism in the region.

“I am also impressed with the world class standard facilities at the professional Golf Association (PGA), Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only Golf course accredited by PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience” noted Naomi Campbell.

In December last year, Ms Campbell landed at the Kenyan coast (Malindi, Kilifi County) for a private get-away.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appointed Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Immediately after landing, Campbell went straight to the exclusive Lion in the Sun resort owned by her ex-boyfriend and billionaire Flavio Briatore.