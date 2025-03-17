Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ from the hit TV show Tahidi High, has once again caught the public's attention after a video of him seemingly intoxicated at a local joint surfaced online.

The clip has reignited discussions about his well-being, with many questioning whether he is simply enjoying himself or struggling with deeper issues.

OJ spotted at local joint

In the trending video, OJ appears visibly drunk while interacting with fellow revellers. He is seen seated between two women, speaking animatedly to another woman across the table.

At one point, he expressed disappointment that she has not helped him find a suitable partner to enjoy the evening with—perhaps even someone to marry.

When one of the women stands to leave, OJ urges her to return, seemingly unwilling to let the night end.

His behaviour in the video has led to mixed reactions, with some fans expressing concern while others see it as just another night out.

OJ’s social media posts raise more questions

Months before the video went viral, OJ took to Instagram, posting three videos where he made some humorous but questionable statements.

"2025 mmumeambiwa ni wakati wa kufartherlise, si fertilize. Utoke, ujitume, uambie mtu wewe nakupenda let me farherlise you," he said in one of the clips.

The statement among two others, and though seemingly lighthearted, added to the growing curiosity about his current state of mind. Fans could not help but wonder if he was in control of his life or if something deeper was going on.

Concerns about OJ’s drinking history

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about OJ’s drinking habits. In 2024, similar rumours spread about his excessive alcohol consumption.

However, he dismissed the allegations, calling them misleading and asking the public to respect his privacy.

OJ reportedly works as a club host in high-end entertainment venues. But with the latest video showing him drinking at a less prestigious establishment, fans are questioning whether his situation has changed.

Just fun or bigger issue?

OJ has always been known for his charisma and lively personality. While some argue that the video simply captures him enjoying a night out, others believe it could be a sign of something more serious.