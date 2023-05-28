The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Amos Robi

Happy 44th birthday Terryanne!!

Journalist Terryanne Chebet
Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Renowned news journalist Terry-Anne Chebet is marking a significant milestone as she celebrates her 44th birthday.

Recommended articles

Taking to Instagram, the beloved journalist shared a never-before-seen photo of her mother, capturing the essence of the special day.

In the heartfelt post, Terry-Anne Chebet expressed her gratitude for reaching this new chapter in life, acknowledging the wisdom that comes with age.

She also reflected on the importance of true friendships, emphasizing that they are not merely coincidental but require intentional cultivation and investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Older and wiser ❤️ I know now that true friendships don't just happen, they're intentionally cultivated and invested in. Grateful for these ones who have stood by my side through thick and thin. Thank you all for the warm birthday wishes. I'm so so grateful," she captioned the series of photos.

Terryanne Chebet and mother during her birthday
Terryanne Chebet and mother during her birthday Terryanne Chebet and mother during her birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Losing my job at Citizen TV was necessary - Terryanne Chebet

The never-seen-before photo of Chebet's mother added an extra layer of emotion to the birthday celebrations. It served as a heartfelt tribute to the woman who played a pivotal role in shaping Chebet into the remarkable person she is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Terryanne Chebet announced making a TV comeback after two years off screens.

Chebet whose last stint was at Metropol TV where she was the general manager shared the news saying she is headed to CNBC Africa where she has also previously worked.

At CNBC she will be a senior correspondent as well as lead business development in Kenya.

“I'm excited about going back to where it all began. I've joined Africa's Leading Business News Channel @cnbcafrica as a Senior Correspondent as well as leading Business Development in Kenya,” Chebet said.

Teryyanne Chebet during her 44th birthday
Teryyanne Chebet during her 44th birthday Teryyanne Chebet during her 44th birthday Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Terryanne Chebet reveals meaning behind her 3rd tattoo

Chebet has had a stellar media career that has seen her rise to the position of general manager which she quit in 2020.

She started her career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before moving to CNBC Africa, and later to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2010.

Chebet was fired from Citizen TV in 2018, she joined Fanaka TV before she left to join Metropol TV where she was the general manager.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Comedian Duncan Ochonjo’s wife and son turn up for his funeral [Video]

Comedian Duncan Ochonjo’s wife and son turn up for his funeral [Video]

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral

Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]