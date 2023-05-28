Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Taking to Instagram, the beloved journalist shared a never-before-seen photo of her mother, capturing the essence of the special day.

In the heartfelt post, Terry-Anne Chebet expressed her gratitude for reaching this new chapter in life, acknowledging the wisdom that comes with age.

She also reflected on the importance of true friendships, emphasizing that they are not merely coincidental but require intentional cultivation and investment.

"Older and wiser ❤️ I know now that true friendships don't just happen, they're intentionally cultivated and invested in. Grateful for these ones who have stood by my side through thick and thin. Thank you all for the warm birthday wishes. I'm so so grateful," she captioned the series of photos.

Terryanne Chebet and mother during her birthday Pulse Live Kenya

The never-seen-before photo of Chebet's mother added an extra layer of emotion to the birthday celebrations. It served as a heartfelt tribute to the woman who played a pivotal role in shaping Chebet into the remarkable person she is today.

Terryanne Chebet TV comeback

In January, Terryanne Chebet announced making a TV comeback after two years off screens.

Chebet whose last stint was at Metropol TV where she was the general manager shared the news saying she is headed to CNBC Africa where she has also previously worked.

At CNBC she will be a senior correspondent as well as lead business development in Kenya.

“I'm excited about going back to where it all began. I've joined Africa's Leading Business News Channel @cnbcafrica as a Senior Correspondent as well as leading Business Development in Kenya,” Chebet said.

Teryyanne Chebet during her 44th birthday Pulse Live Kenya

Chebet has had a stellar media career that has seen her rise to the position of general manager which she quit in 2020.

She started her career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before moving to CNBC Africa, and later to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2010.