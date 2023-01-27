Jalango's legacy immortalised in new book [Details]

The publication's foreword has been penned by NTV news anchor Brian George.

The book, which is based on Jalang'o's life, covers his humble beginnings in Homa Bay, his struggles in school, and his rise to fame as a radio presenter, comedian, and currently a Member of Parliament.

"It presents the major life lessons that one can take away from specific incidences of Jalang'os eventful career. In the book, I make a commentary of how his story is a perfect example of defying odds and making it where normally you wouldn't," the author said.

It also delves into his journey as a fisherman and fishmonger, his time spent working blue-collar jobs, and his breakthrough role on Citizen TV's Papa Shirandula.

Born and raised in Homa Bay, Jalang'o comes from a humble background, as his parents were farmers.

He has three brothers and one sister, and his father passed away on the day he signed his first officially contract as a radio presenter at Radio Africa Group's Kiss 100.

Despite the loss, Jalang'o persevered and went on to become one of the most popular and recognizable faces in the Kenyan media industry and now Lang'ata MP.

Jalang'o's educational journey was not easy, he scored 442 out of 700 in his KCPE, and was selected to join Maseno school, but his father couldn’t raise the required school fees.

Eventually, he was admitted to Barkanyango Secondary School, and later transferred to Nyagoma Boys High School where he scored a C+ in his KCSE.

After high school, Jalang'o moved to Nairobi, where he stayed with relatives and worked a variety of jobs, including construction sites, packing sweets, and car washes, to make ends meet.

He then kicked off his acting career at the Kenya National Theatre, before getting his big break on Citizen TV's Papa Shirandula.

Jalang'o's radio career began at Ramogi FM, where he did voiceovers, and in January 2009, he applied for a job at Kiss 100 as a radio presenter, despite not having a degree.

He beat his degree-holding competitors and secured the job, co-hosting alongside Caroline Mutoko.

After three years, he left Kiss FM to join Radio Maisha, where he worked with Alex Mwakideu, before moving to Hot96, and then rejoining Mwakideu at Milele FM.

In 2020, he left Milele FM and returned to Kiss FM where he hosted the breakfast show along side Kamene Goro.

He resigned in 2022 to focus on his political career and later won the Lang'ata MP seat in August 2022.

Jalang'o is not only a popular radio and standup comedian, but also a graduate from Daystar University with a degree in Community Development.

"It is not a biography. While the story draws from the journey of Jalang'o, the points that make the fibre of the book are purely my own insights.

"The book, once launched, will be suitable for the general audience since inspiration and motivation knows no age. As the writer, however, I would recommend it to young people starting off this journey of life and feels doubtful," Kabasa said.