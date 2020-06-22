Jalang'o quits Milele FM

Radio comedian and Milele FM presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has announced his departure from the radio station.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Jalang’o explained that after failing to reach an agreement with the Mediamax management on terms of service and that is why he will no longer be working there.

He went on to say that Friday was his last day at Milele FM as he appreciated the fans who tuned in to listen to him every morning.

Jalang'o co-hosted Milele Breakfast with Alex Mwakideu.

Here is his parting message;

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax ...Covid hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately Mediamax has been hit too...I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment...Unfortunately we dint agree. So just like today I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day...In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country

1. I want to thank the Mediamax management for the opportunity they gave me and I will forever be grateful.

2. To my brother @alex_mwakideu you know to my last blood I love you! Keep shinning and being the best

3. To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele , K24 , Kameme , Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru Fm...I'll forever love you.

3. To my fans and every listener Thank you for tuning in! Like we say

#ItambeMilele...For now let's meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas

Love you guys...sometimes you win...sometimes you loose! But in all this dont forget to always focus! Love you guys!”

Jalang'o's departure comes hours after Mediamax fired more than 100 employees across all divisions due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses.

