Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has insisted that the board has nothing against artistes and young people.

Taking to Twitter, Mutua said the only thing they are against is dirty content.

He added that all they are doing is protecting children against exposure to adult content, by promoting clean content.

"The war is not against artistes or the youth. It's against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!" said Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

Eric Omondi

His words come a day after KFCB Compliance officers and DCI officers arrested comedian Eric Omondi for producing and distributing his Wife Material show.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material"," read the KFCB statement.