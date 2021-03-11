Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested by Compliance officers from the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material"," reads the statement.

Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested

The statement further stated that Eric Omondi will be arraigned in Court on Friday.

"The said comedian will be arraigned in court for contravening the law."

The Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 provides that:

No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate. No film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either publicly or privately, unless the Board has examined it and issued a certificate of approval in respect thereof. (3) Any person who exhibits any film in contravention of the provisions of subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offence.

