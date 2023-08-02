The sports category has moved to a new website.

Drama as Nyako clashes with Kanjo who arrested her in Nairobi CBD

Lynet Okumu

Both Nyako and the driver of the car she was riding in were arrested

TikToker Pilot Nyako found herself in the midst of a dramatic incident in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) after both she and the driver of the car she was riding in were arrested by Kanjo.

The confrontation, captured on her TikTok on August 1, quickly gained attention, showcasing Nyako's fearless demeanor as she stood up to the Kanjo officer, asserting her rights as a Kenyan citizen.

"Unaingia kwa gari ya mtu sijui unamwandikia makosa... am a kenyan, i know my rights, i have my freedom," Nyako said.

Vote for the TikTok influencer of the year on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

In the video, Nyako can be seen inside the car, engaged in a verbal exchange with the Kanjo who arrested them.

She claimed that he arrested them for no valid reason, leading to a heated confrontation between the two parties.

The mother of three boldly proclaims that she knows her rights as a Kenyan citizen and firmly stands her ground against what she perceives as harassment.

"Lets go, you think me am scared. Am a kenyan not a foreigner. Mnanyanyasa watu hadi hawaongei. Mmekalia wakenya hata hawaezi ongea, lets go.

"Hamuezi kuwa mnatuharrass hapa kama wajinga. Hakuna mtu anacon mtu hii kenya kama polisi. Mnakalia mwananchi mpaka hana say juu polisi amesema. Nonsense!," she said.

READ: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili after landing in Kenya

She confidently argued that even in Europe, the officer's actions would not be permitted, emphasizing that no one has the right to enter someone's private car without proper cause or due process.

"You are not even allowed to enter somebody's private car. No no, even in Europe it's not allowed," she said.

Seated in the back seat of the car, the Kanjo officer attempted to clarify the situation to Nyako.

He denied wanting anything from her as she had initially assumed, but rather insisted that they should drive to the office to understand his intent.

READ: How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

However, Nyako vowed to expose the situation, determined to shed light on what she believes is an abuse of power by the police.

"Hakuna kupeana hongo twende kwa ofisi, lets go. Mtakua mnaniona mnatoroka I swear. I am going to expose this shit," she said.

She called for accountability and transparency, asserting that no one in Kenya should be oppressed or silenced by the authorities.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
