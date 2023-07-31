WATCH: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili after landing in Kenya

Local media influencers were quick to welcome her with questions, as is customary for well-known personalities like Nyako.

Speaking in a video shared on YouTube on July 29, Nyako revealed that their journey began with a stop in Mombasa on Friday before eventually arriving in Nairobi with her son on Saturday.

Nyako's son struggles with Kiswahili

However, Micky, who has spent most of his life in Germany, had a humorous complaint about Mombasa's salty waters, highlighting the contrasts of his experiences.

During the interview, Nyako's son expressed his happiness at being back in Kenya for the second time.

Despite his limited fluency in Swahili, he managed to remember two phrases - 'Toka hapa' (Move away from here) and habari (How are you?).

However, his pronunciation, marked by an American accent, showed his journey of learning the language is still underway.

Nyako, whose life has been rooted in Europe for many years, disclosed that this time she plans to stay in Kenya for an extended period.

"Am here for a long time. Three weeks," she said.

Nyako - I consider myself a European

In a previous interview, Nyako openly shared her unique perspective, stating that she considers herself a European and has adapted to European living.

Her journey began at the age of 23 when she moved to Europe to work as a housemaid.

Nyako confessed that at the time, she lacked self-awareness and was confused about her life's direction, leading her to seek new perspectives abroad.

However, she remains proud of her Kenyan heritage, even though she admits that her lifestyle shifted significantly when she moved to Europe.

Nyako's transition to Europe was not without its challenges. Adapting to a new culture, language, and way of life proved difficult.

Nyako's children

In a previous TikTok video, Nyako disclosed that she has three children, each with different fathers - a Swedish son, a Togolese daughter, and a German son.

