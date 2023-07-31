The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

WATCH: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili after landing in Kenya

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Nyako's son confessed that he only knows 2 Swahili phrases.

TikToker Nyako
Over the weekend, popular pilot on TikTok Nyako returned to Kenya with her son Micky after spending almost a month abroad.

Local media influencers were quick to welcome her with questions, as is customary for well-known personalities like Nyako.

Speaking in a video shared on YouTube on July 29, Nyako revealed that their journey began with a stop in Mombasa on Friday before eventually arriving in Nairobi with her son on Saturday.

However, Micky, who has spent most of his life in Germany, had a humorous complaint about Mombasa's salty waters, highlighting the contrasts of his experiences.

TikToker Nyako & her son
READ: How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

During the interview, Nyako's son expressed his happiness at being back in Kenya for the second time.

Despite his limited fluency in Swahili, he managed to remember two phrases - 'Toka hapa' (Move away from here) and habari (How are you?).

However, his pronunciation, marked by an American accent, showed his journey of learning the language is still underway.

TikToker Nyako
READ: TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Nyako, whose life has been rooted in Europe for many years, disclosed that this time she plans to stay in Kenya for an extended period.

"Am here for a long time. Three weeks," she said.

In a previous interview, Nyako openly shared her unique perspective, stating that she considers herself a European and has adapted to European living.

Her journey began at the age of 23 when she moved to Europe to work as a housemaid.

Nyako confessed that at the time, she lacked self-awareness and was confused about her life's direction, leading her to seek new perspectives abroad.

However, she remains proud of her Kenyan heritage, even though she admits that her lifestyle shifted significantly when she moved to Europe.

TikToker Nyako
Nominate your TikTok influencer of the Year for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Nyako's transition to Europe was not without its challenges. Adapting to a new culture, language, and way of life proved difficult.

In a previous TikTok video, Nyako disclosed that she has three children, each with different fathers - a Swedish son, a Togolese daughter, and a German son.

This revelation offers a glimpse into the diverse experiences that have shaped her life as a mother.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
