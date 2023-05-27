The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Fabian Simiyu

Nyako says she should be left alone after the 'shosh' comments

Lulu Hassan (left) and Nyako
Lulu Hassan (left) and Nyako

TikToker Nyako has fired back at Lulu Hassan, the news anchor, following her use of the term 'mshosh' in a TikTok video.

Recommended articles

Nyako responded to the clip by asking who Lulu Hassan is, as she has been a topic of discussion among many people.

During her TikTok live session, Nyako persisted in asking Lulu Hassan and claimed that she is the only Luo woman to have succeeded in Europe.

Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

"I don't care about your position, respect people. Eti don't address her, like I'm apiece of trash. I'm not even worth her time," Nyako said.

She added that Lulu should stop mentioning her since she no longer resides in Kenya, emphasizing that it is the difference between them.

Nyako emphasized once again that her children are European, making it clear that Lulu Hassan has no influence over their nationality.

In a separate video, Nyako proudly showcased a bundle of cash while playfully mentioning 'shosh', sarcastically waving the envelope filled with money in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

"Shosho. Mimini shosho na sijakataa. Sasa mnatakaje? I'm old, yes. So am I your mother? I'm not your mother so mind your business," Nyako said.

She said that she should be given a break since non of her family members is complaining that she is old.

While in a TikTok live session with a friend, Lulu Hassan asked who Nyako was. Her friend advised her not to tag Nyako.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulu then questioned whether Nyako was an old woman, referring to her as a "shosh," and her friend agreed, suggesting that Lulu should not even mention her.

Lulu further stated that she is not familiar with Nyako since she is not up to date with how TikTok trends work.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

How Makena Njeri's association with LGBTQ+ community led to online trolls

How Makena Njeri's association with LGBTQ+ community led to online trolls

Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

KRG The Don’s challenge to Vincent Mboya after buying first car

KRG The Don’s challenge to Vincent Mboya after buying first car

Details of the Sh9M Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max

Details of the Sh9M Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Mr Seed back with 'Niko Poa' & 8 other tunes released this week

Mr Seed back with 'Niko Poa' & 8 other tunes released this week

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna