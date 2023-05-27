TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Nyako responded to the clip by asking who Lulu Hassan is, as she has been a topic of discussion among many people.

During her TikTok live session, Nyako persisted in asking Lulu Hassan and claimed that she is the only Luo woman to have succeeded in Europe.

"I don't care about your position, respect people. Eti don't address her, like I'm apiece of trash. I'm not even worth her time," Nyako said.

She added that Lulu should stop mentioning her since she no longer resides in Kenya, emphasizing that it is the difference between them.

Nyako emphasized once again that her children are European, making it clear that Lulu Hassan has no influence over their nationality.

In a separate video, Nyako proudly showcased a bundle of cash while playfully mentioning 'shosh', sarcastically waving the envelope filled with money in the air.

"Shosho. Mimini shosho na sijakataa. Sasa mnatakaje? I'm old, yes. So am I your mother? I'm not your mother so mind your business," Nyako said.

She said that she should be given a break since non of her family members is complaining that she is old.

What did Lulu say exactly?

While in a TikTok live session with a friend, Lulu Hassan asked who Nyako was. Her friend advised her not to tag Nyako.

Lulu then questioned whether Nyako was an old woman, referring to her as a "shosh," and her friend agreed, suggesting that Lulu should not even mention her.