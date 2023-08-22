Sheryl Gabriella tell-all on ex's betrayal & her relationship with Nduthi Guy

The mother of one delved deep into her experiences, highlighting her relationship with the viral Nduthi guy Tizian, and the reasons behind her decision to block him.

Sheryl Gabriella's experiences with ex-boyfriends

Gabriella hasn't been immune to the trials of romance. She revealed that her last relationship ended in December last year (2022), due to her boyfriend's infidelity.

She shared her emotional turmoil upon discovering messages from multiple other partners on her ex's phone. Despite the pain, she chose to forgive him.

"I have tried dating, my last boyfriend tulibreak up in December last year (2022). He did me dirty. I went through his phone and counted seven of them. I found things like when are you coming to see me and I miss you. But I forgave him. From then nimekua nikitafuta," Sheryl said.

However, Gabriella who creates most her content alongside Kabugi, continues her quest for a compatible partner. She laid out her expectations, emphasising the importance of emotional availability, open communication, and romantic gestures.

She also expresomeone incredibly special to her mother. Gabriella spoke warmly of her mentioning that her opinion and guidance hold immense significance in her life.

Sheryl Gabriella - I distanced myself from Tizian because of his ego

Regarding Tizian, she highlighted their friendship but acknowledged that there were moments when his growing TikTok fame seemed to inflate his ego.

Gabriella candidly addressed this issue, revealing that she distanced herself from him when he began exhibiting an ego-driven attitude.

"One thing about me, I like people around me to be very humble and down to earth. Sipendi watu wanajieweka juu. I know you have everything, you have earned the fame but all that is useless if you don't have the right personality.

"Tizian is a good friend of mine. I really like our friendship but kuna ka ufame imemuingia kwa akili inamwambia yeye ndio the king. people have money but they don't come out and shout that they're the king," she said.

The TikToker admitted that she communicated her concerns to him directly, expressing her reservations about his changing behavior.

"Ilifika point anajiweka juu coz anafeel ameweza on TikTok, so I felt like kujitenga naye. I told him to his face that ako na ego and that is what ilitufikkisha where we are coz anafeel yeye ako tu sawa," she said.