Warren breaks silence on Kioko’s comment about his relationship with Whitney

TikTok star Warren Frank has sent a stern warning to popular YouTuber Nicholas Kioko following remarks he made during a recent interview.

Frank, a father of one, who is currently not on good terms with his baby mama Whitney, expressed his displeasure with Kioko and his wife Wambo Ashley for discussing his private matters.

In an interview with content creator Eve Mungai, Kioko and Wambo shared their opinions on Warren’s relationship with Whitney, suggesting they had foreseen its downfall.

Kioko stated that something had happened between the couple, leading him to believe their relationship was doomed.

“There was something that happened some time back, and I could tell that this relationship wasn’t going anywhere. I know people also say Kioko and Wambo wataachana, but we’re here to stay,” Kioko remarked during the interview.

These comments clearly angered Warren, who took immediate action to address the issue.

Warren’s response

Warren Frank was quick to respond after watching the interview, where he felt his personal life was being scrutinised.

He took to social media to challenge Kioko and Wambo to come forward with the exact details of the incident they were referring to. Warren demanded that if they had something to say, they should be clear and provide evidence.

“Nowadays, if you refuse someone an interview, you’ll hear them somewhere saying, ‘Oh, you’re going to break up.’ Say what it is that happened, and post the clip of whatever happened so we know what kind of people you are,” Warren responded.

Warren Frank's stern warning to Kioko and Wambo

Not satisfied with just addressing the matter once, Warren issued a firm warning to Kioko and Wambo the following day, instructing them to stop discussing him and Whitney publicly.

Warren, who seems to be in the middle of trying to mend things with his baby mama, made it clear that he did not appreciate their interference in his personal life.

"I have waited for 16 hours now for the Kiokos to come out and state exactly what happened on that fateful day when Whitney was giving birth, but they’ve stayed quiet. So, I will stay calm too. Next time you better not poke your nose into our affairs. You already did us all the dirt, and you have never heard me or Whitney talk about it. We have our own issues that we are struggling with day and night to resolve. You have no right to discuss us, and I repeat, NO RIGHT to talk about Warren and Whitney on any platform," Warren warned.

