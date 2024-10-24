The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Warren breaks silence on Kioko’s comment about his relationship with Whitney

Lynet Okumu

TikTok star Warren Frank has issued a stern warning to popular YouTuber Nicholas Kioko in response to comments about his relationship. Warren revealed that he is working tirelessly to resolve issues with Whitney.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
  • TikTok star Warren Frank warned YouTuber Nicholas Kioko about discussing his personal life publicly.
  • Warren is not on good terms with his baby mama Whitney, and is trying to resolve their issues.
  • Warren demanded that Kioko and Wambo provide evidence if they have something to say about his personal life.

Recommended articles

TikTok star Warren Frank has sent a stern warning to popular YouTuber Nicholas Kioko following remarks he made during a recent interview.

Frank, a father of one, who is currently not on good terms with his baby mama Whitney, expressed his displeasure with Kioko and his wife Wambo Ashley for discussing his private matters.

In an interview with content creator Eve Mungai, Kioko and Wambo shared their opinions on Warren’s relationship with Whitney, suggesting they had foreseen its downfall.

ADVERTISEMENT
Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram)
Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Kioko stated that something had happened between the couple, leading him to believe their relationship was doomed.

“There was something that happened some time back, and I could tell that this relationship wasn’t going anywhere. I know people also say Kioko and Wambo wataachana, but we’re here to stay,” Kioko remarked during the interview.

These comments clearly angered Warren, who took immediate action to address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren Frank was quick to respond after watching the interview, where he felt his personal life was being scrutinised.

He took to social media to challenge Kioko and Wambo to come forward with the exact details of the incident they were referring to. Warren demanded that if they had something to say, they should be clear and provide evidence.

“Nowadays, if you refuse someone an interview, you’ll hear them somewhere saying, ‘Oh, you’re going to break up.’ Say what it is that happened, and post the clip of whatever happened so we know what kind of people you are, Warren responded.

TikToker Warren Frank and his son
TikToker Warren Frank and his son TikToker Warren Frank and his son Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Not satisfied with just addressing the matter once, Warren issued a firm warning to Kioko and Wambo the following day, instructing them to stop discussing him and Whitney publicly.

Warren, who seems to be in the middle of trying to mend things with his baby mama, made it clear that he did not appreciate their interference in his personal life.

"I have waited for 16 hours now for the Kiokos to come out and state exactly what happened on that fateful day when Whitney was giving birth, but they’ve stayed quiet. So, I will stay calm too. Next time you better not poke your nose into our affairs. You already did us all the dirt, and you have never heard me or Whitney talk about it. We have our own issues that we are struggling with day and night to resolve. You have no right to discuss us, and I repeat, NO RIGHT to talk about Warren and Whitney on any platform," Warren warned.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

At the moment, neither Nicholas Kioko nor Wambo Ashley has responded to Warren’s remarks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the couple will address Warren’s challenge and clarify the comments they made during their interview.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Warren breaks silence on Kioko’s comment about his relationship with Whitney

Warren breaks silence on Kioko’s comment about his relationship with Whitney

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Janet Mbugua pens bold letter challenging proposed 7-year term for MPs

Janet Mbugua pens bold letter challenging proposed 7-year term for MPs

Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Chipukeezy offers solution to those who want him to quit gov't job [Video]

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Gerald Mwangi aka Makanga bae's casket

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months