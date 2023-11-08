Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Tracy, alongside co-host Martin Kimathi, previously captured the hearts of audiences with 'Teen Republik', a youth-centric entertainment show that ran for an impressive five years before concluding in June 2021.

The Glam: Where beauty, wellness, and heart intersect

According to a report by NTV, 'The Glam' is set to air every Saturday at 8 p.m. promising a captivating journey into the realms of beauty, wellness, and fashion.

This new show will engage viewers in discussions that cover a broad spectrum of subjects, from traditional aspects of beauty and skincare to the intricacies of wellness and fashion.

But what sets 'The Glam' apart is its interactive approach. The hosts actively encourage viewer participation, inviting questions on wellness and beauty that will be addressed during the show.

The motivation behind 'The Glam'

When asked about her choice to host a beauty and wellness show, Tracy shared her lifelong aspiration of discussing inner well-being and feeling good from the inside out.

This made 'The Glam' a natural next step in her career. She also touched upon her pers milestone, revealing that she had embraced motherhood in August 2023.

The break that led to Tracy's personal growth

Tracy's two-year hiatus allowed her to fully immerse herself in the world of motherhood, considering it a full-time job.

This period of introspection and self-discovery gave her a fresh perspective, enhancing her confidence both on and off-camera. The break was a valuable time to assess her career and personal goals.

Tracy Wanjiru's role models & inspirations

Tracy shared her beauty role models, highlighting figures who have made a significant impact on her.

Internationally, she admires Rihanna for her inclusive beauty products and Kim Kardashian for her unapologetic approach. In the Kenyan beauty scene, she looks up to Joy Kendi for her unwavering consistency.

Tracy also opened up about her challenges, including experiencing breakouts during pregnancy, leading to pimples.

