The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Lynet Okumu

After a two-year hiatus, Tracy Wanjiru is making a thrilling comeback to our screens with her brand-new show, 'The Glam.'

TV host Tracy Wanjiru
TV host Tracy Wanjiru

After a two-year hiatus, TV host, Tracy Wanjiru, is making a thrilling comeback to our screens with her brand-new show, 'The Glam.'

Recommended articles

Tracy, alongside co-host Martin Kimathi, previously captured the hearts of audiences with 'Teen Republik', a youth-centric entertainment show that ran for an impressive five years before concluding in June 2021.

According to a report by NTV, 'The Glam' is set to air every Saturday at 8 p.m. promising a captivating journey into the realms of beauty, wellness, and fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT
TV host Tracy Wanjiru
TV host Tracy Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

This new show will engage viewers in discussions that cover a broad spectrum of subjects, from traditional aspects of beauty and skincare to the intricacies of wellness and fashion.

But what sets 'The Glam' apart is its interactive approach. The hosts actively encourage viewer participation, inviting questions on wellness and beauty that will be addressed during the show.

When asked about her choice to host a beauty and wellness show, Tracy shared her lifelong aspiration of discussing inner well-being and feeling good from the inside out.

ADVERTISEMENT
TV host Tracy Wanjiru
TV host Tracy Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

This made 'The Glam' a natural next step in her career. She also touched upon her pers milestone, revealing that she had embraced motherhood in August 2023.

Tracy's two-year hiatus allowed her to fully immerse herself in the world of motherhood, considering it a full-time job.

This period of introspection and self-discovery gave her a fresh perspective, enhancing her confidence both on and off-camera. The break was a valuable time to assess her career and personal goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy shared her beauty role models, highlighting figures who have made a significant impact on her.

Internationally, she admires Rihanna for her inclusive beauty products and Kim Kardashian for her unapologetic approach. In the Kenyan beauty scene, she looks up to Joy Kendi for her unwavering consistency.

TV host Tracy Wanjiru
TV host Tracy Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

Tracy also opened up about her challenges, including experiencing breakouts during pregnancy, leading to pimples.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her most profound struggle has been with self-image and self-confidence. She continues to work on these aspects, inspiring viewers with her journey of self-discovery and growth.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

Miss Obija: Why I acted on 'Tahidi High' wearing diapers

Miss Obija: Why I acted on 'Tahidi High' wearing diapers

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Jackie Matubia

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Tems did not know she was going to be released.

I cried when they gave me my prison uniform - Tems on jail time in Uganda