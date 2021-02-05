Former Ebru TV Presenter Dana de Grazia took her fans by surprise after getting comedian Eric Omondi’s name tattooed at the back of her thighs.

The former Lets Talk host, Dana de Grazia (Hustle Goddess), shared photos and a short video, showing off her new tattoo that carries Omondi’s name.

Ms Grazia’s new tattoo left many with unanswered questions, as to why she settled on getting Eric Omondi’s name on her body.

Are the two in love? or she is just obsessed with the funnyman and she decided to have his name on her body. However, its not yet clear if the tattoo is permanent or temporary.

This brings up another question? Would you get a tattoo of your favorite celeb's name?

On the other hand, Dana de Grazia is not to tattoos. In January last year, she also shared a nude photo showing off her full body Tattoo.

At that particular time, she mentioned that the tattoo was not yet done promising to get it completed this year.

“No pain no gain. Posted this to my stories a bit ago but I think its wall worthy. Unfinished and it will stay this way until next year. #ink #tattoos #backpiece #japanese #tiger #workinprogress #nopainnogain #art #love #aesthetic #booty” shared Dana de grazia.

Ms Grazia disclosed that she decided to have her body tattooed because she has always been in love with tattoos since she was a young girl.

Reactions

migwi_02 “Kama ni Eric omondi ume angusha team manze”

y.254.memes “I thought you had a husband who is a rugby player? What happened?”

sam.kituu “whats with the Eric omomdi tattoo”

mu2h2o “WAIT!!!! WAIT!!!! WHAT???”

_travisrolph “😂😂😂 omollo bones”

sobukwenonkwe “😂😂😂😂. Whaaaat? Where’s my tattoo?”

lauraamaruntabo ‘Definitely temporary”

suuelasue “Eeeeh 🙄Eric Omondi🤦‍♀️you love him this much ama it's fake🤷”

coldwarm “This wild😂🔥and crazy its cute tho”

tawfik_alqubaty “You are too smart to have it permanent. Its removable😎😎😎😎”

justamazingsam “Tattoo Zako hunimalizaaa mpaka I just want invest some money to get all Arted uppppp😌”