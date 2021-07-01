Uhuru makes grand entrance in sleek Maybach to French President's home [Video]

State House shared photos of President Kenyatta arriving at the Élysée Palace in the sleek Maybach S650.

Élysée Palace is the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, his Infrastructure counterpart James Macharia and Kenya's envoy to France Prof Judi Wakhungu.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to car listings, the Maybach S650 retails from Sh20 million excluding taxes and targets VVIPs who have money to splash on luxury.

In Kenya, visiting heads of state are granted one of the many presidential cars but the car Uhuru was driven in had a rental sign at the number plate with a telephone number attached.

The Maybach’s palatial rear seats are available with all the comforts needed to make President Kenyatta’s trips in France a delight.

Adaptive projector-beam LED headlights brighten the path ahead, letting other motorists on the road know that a VIP is inside.

It's only competitor is the Rolls Royce and Bentley Mulsanne brands. The unmistakable style of the Maybach is characterised by its sublime beauty,

Back home President Kenyatta also has a Maybach at his disposal but rarely uses it. He prefers to be chauffeured in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Mercedes S Class.

At times he also drives himself in his Mercedes Benz G Wagon or Range Rover Vogue 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

There are very few Kenyans known to own a car that is close to the President's, among them the late businessman Chris Kirubi and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri and Ben Kangangi.

According to a brief from State House, the meeting between President Kenyatta and President Macron entailed discussions on the existing relationship between the two countries.

"President Kenyatta and his French host discussed the progress of key France supported infrastructure projects in Kenya including the expansion of the 233-kilometer Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road whose construction is set to kick-off in September this year.