ADVERTISEMENT
Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

The two were in a wedding ceremony when the incident took place

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Singer Zuchu was recorded singing Taarab to her boss at Wasafi in a previous event, and the video has been shared by Wasafi Media.

The footage depicts Diamond Platnumz enjoying Zuchu's captivating vocals as they embraced each other and danced harmoniously to the rhythm.

During the performance, Zuchu went to fetch a flower stem, which she presented to her boss as a gesture of affection within the entire arrangement.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
In the background, people cheered enthusiastically as the two continued their dance, with Diamond eventually offering the flowers as they continued their lively performance.

In response to the video, people expressed various comments and reactions. Some praised Zuchu for singing to Diamond, while others mentioned Fantana, questioning why she was absent from the function.

Furthermore, some individuals remarked that love is a beautiful thing, appreciating the way the Bongo stars carried themselves during the event.

Speculations about a romantic connection between Diamond and Zuchu have persisted for a considerable period of time. However, neither of the artists has officially confirmed these speculations.

The rumors of their alleged relationship were seemingly dispelled when Diamond Platnumz kissed Fantana in the 'Young Famous and African' TV series. Zuchu responded to this incident with anger when her fans approached her about it.

Diamond and Zuchu
Soon after, videos and photos emerged online showing the two artists spending time together, which left their fans in a state of confusion.

On this year's Father's Day, Zuchu wrote a heartfelt note for Diamond to commemorate the occasion, accompanied by presenting him with flowers.

In contrast, Diamond's baby mamas seemingly ignored him on that day, raising questions about their current relationship status.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
