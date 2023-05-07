The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

More than a video vixen! Diamond explains why he took part in Zuchu's latest video

Lynet Okumu

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz reveals the true reason behind his role in Zuchu's music video

Diamond & Zuchu
In a surprising move, Diamond Platnumz took on the role of the main video vixen in Zuchu's latest single, 'Utaniua,'.

The music video, which premiered on YouTube on May 1, 2023, became an instant hit, amassing over a million views within 24 hours and reaching nearly 3 million views in less than a week.

In the music video, Diamond and Zuchu portray lovers whose relationship is jeopardized by the interference of Zuchu's father, who arranges a marriage for her with another man.

Diamond and Zuchu
READ: Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Determined to be together, Diamond's character seizes the opportunity and elopes with Zuchu, evading the arranged marriage.

Interestingly, Diamond's participation in the video went beyond just being a vixen. He actively engaged in every stage of the song's production, from conceptualization to composition.

During an interview with Wasafi FM on Saturday, Diamond revealed that he did not receive any payment for his role in 'Utaniua.'

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
When asked about compensation, Diamond explained that he did not expect payment because of his position as a leader in the industry and his association with Zuchu as one of the artists signed to his music label, Wasafi.

“Apana mi sijalipwa lakini sasa unajua nikiwa kama kiongozi kwenye taasisi ule ni miongoni mwa watu ambaye tunafanya kazi pamoja ilikua ni jukumu langu kuhakikisha kama natakiwa nifanye sababu ikionekana nkifanya mimi italeta chachu zaidi, italeta ukubwa wa video zaidi na itamuongezea nafasi mzuri zaidi," Diamond said.

As the head of Wasafi, Diamond felt a responsibility to contribute to the success of the song and help it go viral. He believed that featuring himself as a vixen in the music video would attract more attention and elevate its popularity.

Diamond and Zuchu in France
READ: Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

By doing so, he aimed to create a greater impact for Zuchu's song and provide her with a valuable opportunity to shine.

Diamond emphasized that his involvement in the project was not just about acting in the video but also about being part of the creative process.

He co-wrote the story and directed aspects of the video, making it difficult for him to decline participation.

Diamond and Zuchu during a past video shoot
Acknowledging his role as a leader within the music industry, Diamond recognized the importance of supporting and uplifting his fellow artists.

Sa nkaona sina jinsi itabidi nifanye na tangia mwanzo wakati inatengenezwa story ni mtu ambaye tumeshiriki kwenye kuiandika story, kudirect pia kwa hivyo yani sikua na namna ya kukataa, singeweza kukataa kiukweli,” he added.

By lending his star power and expertise to Zuchu's project, he aimed to enhance her visibility and provide her with a valuable platform to showcase her talent.

Lynet Okumu
