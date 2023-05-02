The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Denis Mwangi

Waihiga Mwaura has announced his exit from Citizen TV as well as his next job

News anchor Waihiga Mwaura has bid farewell to Citizen TV after a 14-year stint at Royal Media Services.

Mwaura made the announcement, saying that time had come for him to pursue the next step in his career.

Mwaura, who has been a fixture on Citizen TV, has hosted several high-profile shows during his time there, and won several awards including the coveted Komla Dumor award, CNN African Journalist of the Year award, Sport Award, and the Mohammed Amin Africa award.

He has also been a regular contributor to the station's coverage of major news events, both locally and internationally.

"After 14 amazing years at Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), my time here has come to an end," he said.

The news anchor also revealed that he will be joining BBC Africa.

READ:Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Mwaura's move to the BBC is seen as a major coup for the international broadcaster, which has been expanding its African operations in recent years.

Focus on Africa is one of the BBC's flagship programs, providing comprehensive coverage of news and current affairs on the continent.

Mwaura's departure from Citizen TV is a loss for the station, which has seen a number of high-profile departures in recent months including Francis Gachuri.

However, the move is also a reflection of the changing media landscape in Kenya and the region, as broadcasters and journalists seek to broaden their horizons and explore new opportunities.

Mwaura's last episode of "Newsnight" on Citizen TV will be on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 as he bids farewell to his colleagues and viewers.

As Mwaura prepares to start his new role at the BBC, his fans and Kenyan media observers are eager to see what he will bring to the table and how he will help shape the global narrative on Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
