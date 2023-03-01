Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri resigns to take up Interior Ministry job

Gachuri, who is known for his insightful analysis of political issues, will be responsible for creating, delivering, and evaluating communication activities that promote trust within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

He will manage all internal and external communications channels, ensuring that information flows efficiently between the ministry and the public.

Citizen TV Reporter Francis Gachuri Pulse Live Kenya

Gachuri is expected to begin his work in the coming week, according to reliable sources.

The journalist will take up the position formerly held by Nixon Nganga who moved to the State Department of Citizen Services.

Interestingly, Gachuri’s predecessor also worked for Citizen TV before he was poached to join the government in 2018.

Nixon headed communications at the defunct President's Delivery Service Unit before moving to the Ministry of Interior.

Gachuri's departure from Citizen TV comes at a time of intense political activity in Kenya.

