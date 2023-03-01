According to reliable sources at the media house and the ministry, Francis Gachuri will leave Royal Media Service to take up a job as the Head of Communications at the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.
Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri resigns to take up Interior Ministry job
Citizen TV political editor and news presenter Francis Gachuri is set to leave the station for greener pastures at the Ministry of Interior.
Gachuri, who is known for his insightful analysis of political issues, will be responsible for creating, delivering, and evaluating communication activities that promote trust within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.
He will manage all internal and external communications channels, ensuring that information flows efficiently between the ministry and the public.
Gachuri is expected to begin his work in the coming week, according to reliable sources.
The journalist will take up the position formerly held by Nixon Nganga who moved to the State Department of Citizen Services.
Interestingly, Gachuri’s predecessor also worked for Citizen TV before he was poached to join the government in 2018.
Nixon headed communications at the defunct President's Delivery Service Unit before moving to the Ministry of Interior.
Gachuri's departure from Citizen TV comes at a time of intense political activity in Kenya.
His voice and insights will be missed by his viewers and colleagues, but his new role in government is expected to give him a unique perspective on the issues that he has been covering for so long.
