Comedian Sande Bush aka Dr. Ofweneke has issued a detailed statement after Singer Bahati was captured dressed in his wife’s clothes plus makeup.

In a statement purportedly from organizers of the famous Men’s conference, the funnyman said that Bahati stands suspended from the Men association due to his behaviors of donning women’s clothes in the name of content.

Ofweneke went on to joke that Bahati should not be allowed to do the following; use the Gents, only perform at ladies’ events, not allowed to do collabos with male artists and be referred to as 'she' until further notice.

Bahati

Bahati sparked wild reactions among his followers after sharing videos and photos wearing a dress and makeup, saying his wife challenged him to do so.

Dr Ofweneke’s statement

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM HQ CC @donjazzy @antoniothemc

"Dear men, I want you to stay strong and focused as we approach the annual mens conference,many will duped and tricked into doing things that will deny you a space at the table of men!! alot will happen between now and then so i urge you stay put,be vigilant and deny any traps like these!! last year at a time like this we lost @terencecreative after he fell for @millychebby ‘s trick , today we have lost @bahatikenya after a this trick by @diana_marua :: just like jubilee has suspended some senators we have also resolved to suspend @bahatikenya till further notice!!

Until this matter is sorted @bahatikenya will not be allowed to do the following;

Bahati

1.To use and GENTS at any facility countrywide.

2.Shall only perform at Ladies events.

3. Will not be allowed to “shake well after use” he shall instead “twerk till the last drop”

4.We shall take back his “adams apple” and shall be kept safe until matter is resolved.

5.Not allowed to do any collabos with male artists,any,and anyone who does so shall be suspended as well.

6.He shall be referred as she until further notice!! Nkt!!

7.He shall henceforth only reply by “AKI WEEEWE!” when given a compliment.

8.Shall only use air freshener instead of male colognes!!

OUR EYES ARE WATCHING THE REST OF YOU!!!!

(If you see any spelling mistake rem you also went to school,correct it in your mind😠😠😠😠😠)

NO KIND REGARDS

DR.OFWENEKE

CHAIRMAN

MENS CONFERENCE/STINGY MEN ASS. (KENYA CHAPTER)

Signed!!!!!!nkt!!"