Where you went wrong - Jalang'o schools Trevor Ombija after 10-year lover dumped him

Speaking on air after the story went viral, Jalang’o told Ombija that his biggest mistake was letting the relationship go on for 10 years without taking it to the next level.

“Trevor is an amazing man, a lively person and a great human. He is one guy you sit next to and you're just like wow, I’m honoured being in your presence. A young man who is level-headed and an amazing guy...you get what I mean, but I think it took too long, 10 years yawa?” Jalang’o wondered.

“10 years Trevor you should have already taken the dowry, have two children with a house in Diani. Madaraka Day kumi...I think that is where my brother went wrong,” he added.

The radio presenter also noted that Ombija’s ex-girlfriend had stated that she wanted to end the relationship to “find herself”.

He explained that the statement suggested that the lady could have grown tired of waiting to officiate things.

Kameme Goro also chimed in and said that 10 years was a very big part of a woman’s life to give to her partner with no results.

“If you're 30, 10 years is your 20s which is the better part of your start to adult life that you've committed to one person. So when she says I need to find myself, it makes sense if you've given 10 years of the most fundamental years of your adult life to someone and nothing has happened. I can imagine.

“You ask yourself some very serious questions like what am I doing?... What's in it for us?...you know...Do we have a future?” Kamene stated.

In Ombija’s defence, Jalang’o acknowledged that Kenyans did not have all the facts of the matter to judge the news anchor’s relationship.

In an interview, Ombija said that currently, he is single and not ready to mingle, affirming that he is working on himself to be a better person.

"I was badly heartbroken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person.

Don't go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it

"I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again