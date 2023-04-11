7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

The event was a joyous celebration of love and life, attended by hundreds of people, including top county officials, celebrities, and close family members.

Akothee, known for her flamboyant and over-the-top style, chose a touch of white and gold décor for her big day. The guests, too, followed the dress code and added their own flair to the occasion.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with several celebrity couples making an appearance.

Here are some of the best-dressed couples at the event:

Bahati & Diana Marua

Bahati and Diana Marua looked stunning in their high-fashion outfits. Diana wore a multicolored thigh-slit dress and added a pop of color with red shoes.

Bahati, on the other hand, wore a striped suit from the golden collection, which complemented Diana's dress perfectly.

Pulse Live Kenya

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby arrived at the wedding dressed in African Kitenge design.

Terence wore a custom-made blue shirt and trousers, while Chebby wore a beautiful blue and yellow colored dress and carried a blue handbag.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalango & Amina Chao

Jalang'o and Amina Chao, one of the most fashionable couples in the entertainment industry, did not disappoint.

Jalang'o wore a white kaftan (shirt and trousers) with a touch of gold, which he paired with black and white shoes.

Amina, on the other hand, wore a long brown velvet dress and a matching turban, exuding class and elegance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kabi Wa Jesus & Milly Wa Jesus

Kabi Wa Jesus and Milly Wa Jesus, part of the bridal team, also wore white kaftan (shirt and trousers) with a touch of gold and brown velvet dress, respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

Butita & girlfriend Sadia

Butita and his girlfriend, Sadia, made an entrance in a chopper. Butita looked dapper in a dotted black and white coat and black trousers, while Sadia wore a long pink thigh-slit dress that accentuated her curves.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu and wife

Alex Mwakideu, a radio personality, and his wife stepped out in stylish outfits. Alex wore a striped white and red shirt, a maroon blazer, rugged jeans, and brown shoes, while his wife wore a strapless, tube blue dress.

Pulse Live Kenya

Chris The Bass & wife

Chris The Bass, a Milele FM presenter, and his wife looked elegant in their outfits. Chris wore blue jeans, a pink shirt, and a blue blazer, while his wife wore a long thigh-slit blue dress and gold high heels.