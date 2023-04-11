The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

Lynet Okumu

Jalang'o, Amina Chao, Alex Mwakideu, Maria Mbela and 5 other celebrity couples who looked stunning at Akothee's lavish wedding

Akothee celebrated her birthday and wedding with Schweizer 'Omosh' on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Windsor Hotel in Kiambu.

The event was a joyous celebration of love and life, attended by hundreds of people, including top county officials, celebrities, and close family members.

Akothee, known for her flamboyant and over-the-top style, chose a touch of white and gold décor for her big day. The guests, too, followed the dress code and added their own flair to the occasion.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with several celebrity couples making an appearance.

Here are some of the best-dressed couples at the event:

Bahati and Diana Marua looked stunning in their high-fashion outfits. Diana wore a multicolored thigh-slit dress and added a pop of color with red shoes.

Bahati, on the other hand, wore a striped suit from the golden collection, which complemented Diana's dress perfectly.

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby arrived at the wedding dressed in African Kitenge design.

Terence wore a custom-made blue shirt and trousers, while Chebby wore a beautiful blue and yellow colored dress and carried a blue handbag.

Jalang'o and Amina Chao, one of the most fashionable couples in the entertainment industry, did not disappoint.

Jalang'o wore a white kaftan (shirt and trousers) with a touch of gold, which he paired with black and white shoes.

Amina, on the other hand, wore a long brown velvet dress and a matching turban, exuding class and elegance.

Kabi Wa Jesus and Milly Wa Jesus, part of the bridal team, also wore white kaftan (shirt and trousers) with a touch of gold and brown velvet dress, respectively.

Butita and his girlfriend, Sadia, made an entrance in a chopper. Butita looked dapper in a dotted black and white coat and black trousers, while Sadia wore a long pink thigh-slit dress that accentuated her curves.

Alex Mwakideu, a radio personality, and his wife stepped out in stylish outfits. Alex wore a striped white and red shirt, a maroon blazer, rugged jeans, and brown shoes, while his wife wore a strapless, tube blue dress.

Chris The Bass, a Milele FM presenter, and his wife looked elegant in their outfits. Chris wore blue jeans, a pink shirt, and a blue blazer, while his wife wore a long thigh-slit blue dress and gold high heels.

