Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Ms Obura took to Instagram to celebrate Ms Marua for always being understanding, loving and caring to her daughter Mueni Bahati and anyone around her.

“Happy birthday Mama Heav @diana_marua . On this day I want you to know that I appreciate you, I love you and I thank God for you. You've been nothing but selfless, understanding, giving, loving and caring not only to @mueni_bahati but to everyone else around you,” reads the post in part.

Diana Marua, Mueni and Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Mueni went on to make a prayer for Marua asking God to continue overflowing her with peace, love and favour.

“I pray in your new age that your cup will continue overflowing with peace,love, favor and breakthroughs.

We love you so much and I'll give you your flowers when you're still alive because you deserve it. Happy birthday once more @diana_marua 🎉🎉,” shared Mama Mueni.

Mama Mueni’s message to Diana excited a section of her social media following.

Reactions

beryl_the_miss “Wow wow yani tungekua hivi wote, we love you back Yvette😍❤️😍”

simply_marcita “Best post I have read in this social streets, so sweet ... happy birthday mama Heaven”

maasai__nation “Two women who aren't fighting because of a man..👏 Happy birthday mama Heav❤️”

caren.w.ndeta “Wow...this is maturity and love! God bless you both ❤️”

tanya.kavere “This is so sweeet I swear 😭❤️… it’s the mutual love you both have for each other”

nyash98 “Happy birthday to aunt madoh🎂❤️❤️”

irene_belt “😭let me cry small someone is cutting onions”

fridahjeff “🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is now pure maturity,,,soooo nice @yvette_obura and hbd @diana_marua”

annitah.maina “Woooow happy birthday to u @diana marua ur blessed 😍😍😍”

lorreen_ritho “Aww!!! This is so sweet 💕💕💕...Happy birthday to @diana_marua”

kate_aggy “Woooow this is so sweet #This is a true definition of intelligence... I love thiis❤️”

tinahkings “The sweetest message to a caring mum😍😍😍😍happy birthday mama heaven”

salano_winny "One of the nicest read I have read since we got into November 😃”

qouienorries “❤️❤️❤️❤️ ooooooh so sweet of u.Happy birthday Dee”

tinamwaurah “Happy birthday aunty madoo @diana_marua 😍😍. You both ladies make coparenting look simple Amd beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

In May, 2021 Marua also celebrated Mama Mueni Bahati, showering her with praises for making her work easy when it comes to raising Mueni (Co-parenting).

“Mama Mueni, Thank You for making it so easy for me to raise this angel of ours @Mueni_Bahati with all the love she deserves. I celebrate you today. Happy Mother’s Day @yvette_obura 🌹🙏🌹,” shared Diana Marua.

Ms Obura's Reaction

Upon seeing the message, Yvette expressed gratitude towards Ms Marua, stating that she has been a good mother to her daughter Mueni.

