Bahati asks for forgiveness from Baby Mama Yvette Obura & Daughter Mueni

In his message, Bahati confessed that he got Mueni at a time his star was shining in the gospel industry and was forced to live a lie in order to protect his image.

“As I Continue With #BahatiGratitudeWeek I will be Selfish if I dont Thank God for this Two ; Mama Mueni & @Mueni_Bahati . I Clearly dont Know how to put this or Where to start but if I can Share With My Followers a Story is that Your Birth Was One of My Happiest Moments but yet a tough One for me 🥺 Why? .. I was at My Pick as a Gospel Artist then, Just after being Awarded as the Male Artist of the Year Groove Awards & AFRIMMA's Best Gospel Act in Africa then I was Sorrounded by so much heavy Judgements...

I know you all understand ; I ended up being a hypocrite ending up not being Proud of my Blood 😭😭😭. I hope I'm not opening up so Much but I think this is another apportunity to ask for forgiveness from the Mum & my Daughter for keeping you as a Secret and away from the Public for almost two Years; its never what I wished for but because of what I lived for” wrote Bahati in part.

Bahati, Yvette Obura and daughter Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

The Mama hit-maker went on to thank Mama Mueni for always choosing peace over violence and creating a conducive environment for raising their daughter.

“Gospel Music which Should have not been the Case; its not Godly to Be a Pretender 😭😭😭 My Daughter thank You for coming into my World and giving me the title : Father! And to You Mama Mueni #Yvette thank You for Choosing Peace above Violence and Creating a Condusive environment as we both raise this beautiful Princess @Mueni_Bahati.” said Bahati.

Bahati, Yvette Obura and daughter Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that Yvette has proved that co-parenting is possible and he will always be grateful for that. He also pointed out that he will be honoured to being invited to mama Mueni’s wedding.

“You have shown & proved that Co- Parenting is possible🙌 Your Relationship with My Wife Diana and Positivity that both of you potray is not only an inspiration to Many Families out there but also to Me! My Prayer is that May God keep you & bless you as you both Continue Blessing our Daughter with Great Motherly Love🙏🙏🙏 Pia Niliona Kwa Blogs Umepata Mtu Handsome; Please I will be honoured to Be invited to your Wedding ; May God Bless your Life, Journey and all You do in Jesus Name, AMEN 🙏" the singer wrote.

Bahati, Yvette Obura and daughter Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Mueni Responds

Upon seeing Bahati’s Message Mama Mueni replied stating that she forgave him long time ago.