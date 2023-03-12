ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua

Charles Ouma

Yvette also addressed claims of being stuck on Bahati, adding that she is currently dating

Yvette Obura and Diana Bahati
Yvette Obura and Diana Bahati

Singer Kevin Bahati’s baby mama, Yvette Obura yesterday engaged her fans and gave a classy response when asked why she has not confronted or responded to Bahati’s current wife, Diana Marua.

Recommended articles

When asked by her fans to confront or respond to Diana, Yvette explained that her silence and decision not to engage in any online theatrics with the rapper is well-informed.

She noted that being a responsible parent, she will neither respond to Diana nor engage in any online theatrics so as to protect her daughter and her image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining that the internet never forgets, Yvette noted that there is a level of respect she gives herself during an Instagram livestream session on March 11.

"By the way, let me tell you everything I do especially on social media I limit myself because, at the end of the day, Mueni will be in the next ten years Mueni will be old enough na atakuja social media aone." Yvette said when requested by fans to respond to Diana.

"Kuna ile heshima najipea (there is a level of respect I give myself)" she added.

Yvette Obura
Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

Mama Mueni added that for now, she is handling everything gracefully and tactfully, noting that she won't confront the situation.

They know me watu wengi shule yao wananijua unajua ni wazazi, so when I take her to school ama kuna issue, stakangi…walimu waniangalie na ile side eye,". Yvette explained.

Speculation on a possible fallout between the two women was confirmed when Diana responded to a fan who questioned the absence of Mueni in one of her videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's not involve Jesus where there is ungratefulness, bitterness, and spite. Love and light," read Diana’s response to the fan.

READ: Bahati addresses fall out between Diana Marua and Yvette Obura

Yvette also delved into her private life, dismissing claims that she is still stuck on Bahati and explaining that moved on and has a man in her life.

She explained that Bahati being the father of her child, it is only natural that she has a certain level of attachment but nothing more than that as she has moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura
Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya

She confirmed that she is back to dating and has a boyfriend who she has been dating for two years but remained cagey with the details as she tactfully evaded questions that fans asked.

"Sasa nyinyi mnajua kuna vitu siongeleangi (Now you guys want to ask about topics I never talk about)" she laughed off the questions.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DJ Fatxo faces backlash for reporting Jeff missing after just few hours

DJ Fatxo faces backlash for reporting Jeff missing after just few hours

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua

Kamene Goro gushes over DJ Bonez in lovely birthday message

Kamene Goro gushes over DJ Bonez in lovely birthday message

Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

The glitz & glamour of Amber Ray's gender reveal celebration [Videos]

The glitz & glamour of Amber Ray's gender reveal celebration [Videos]

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Tanzanian artist denies breaking Arnelisa and Ben Pol's marriage

Tanzanian artist denies breaking Arnelisa and Ben Pol's marriage

Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Diana Marua and Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Kiss FM presenter Kwambox

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi