Bahati addresses fall out between Diana Marua and Yvette Obura

This follows a statement made by Diana, which could be the reason the two have been speculated to have drifted apart.

Diana replied to a comment on her post by a fan, Damat Giriama, who urged her to bury whatever happened between her and Yvette for the sake of Mueni Bahati.

"Imagine if Mueni was there too. Whatever it is that happened, I rebuke the spirit of separation in Jesus' name! Let peace reign and God bring back baby Mueni home to her siblings," read the comment.

In response, Diana told her not to involve Jesus in such matters.

"Let's not involve Jesus where there is ungratefulness, bitterness, and spite. Love and light," read Diana’s reply.

Responding to questions on the relationship between the two women, Bahati said, “Kitu ya kwanza I think nitawaletea tuu Diana, ama mutafute Diana B then you can ask her these questions , unajua mimi saa zingine nimekuwa offline.(First, I think I will just bring you Diana, or you can find her to answer these questions. You know I have been offline)," Bahati said.

Bahati further stated that he was not part of their past meetings and insisted that there was nothing to show the two had fallen out.

"Nani alisema walikosana (who said they fell out) You know let me tell you hata siku wanapatana, sikuuliza Diana, (even when they met I did'nt ask Diana) and it's upon them, the fact remains that I have only one wife and I her name is Diana Marua, the rest is history," Bahati added.