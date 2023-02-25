ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati addresses fall out between Diana Marua and Yvette Obura

Amos Robi

Diana Marua recently hinted the reason that could have caused the fall out between her and Yvette Obura

Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura
Diana Marua, Bahati and Yvette Obura

Singer Bahati has finally broken his silence after the fallout between his wife Diana Marua and his baby mama Yvette Obura.

This follows a statement made by Diana, which could be the reason the two have been speculated to have drifted apart.

Diana replied to a comment on her post by a fan, Damat Giriama, who urged her to bury whatever happened between her and Yvette for the sake of Mueni Bahati.

"Imagine if Mueni was there too. Whatever it is that happened, I rebuke the spirit of separation in Jesus' name! Let peace reign and God bring back baby Mueni home to her siblings," read the comment.

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura , Mueni and Diana Marua
Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura , Mueni and Diana Marua Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Diana told her not to involve Jesus in such matters.

"Let's not involve Jesus where there is ungratefulness, bitterness, and spite. Love and light," read Diana’s reply.

Responding to questions on the relationship between the two women, Bahati said, “Kitu ya kwanza I think nitawaletea tuu Diana, ama mutafute Diana B then you can ask her these questions , unajua mimi saa zingine nimekuwa offline.(First, I think I will just bring you Diana, or you can find her to answer these questions. You know I have been offline)," Bahati said.

Bahati further stated that he was not part of their past meetings and insisted that there was nothing to show the two had fallen out.

Diana Marua and hubby Bahati
Diana Marua and hubby Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

"Nani alisema walikosana (who said they fell out) You know let me tell you hata siku wanapatana, sikuuliza Diana, (even when they met I did'nt ask Diana) and it's upon them, the fact remains that I have only one wife and I her name is Diana Marua, the rest is history," Bahati added.

Yvette is yet to respond to the statement by Diana Marua.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

