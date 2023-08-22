The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari slams Ugandan blogger who underwent weight loss procedure

Fabian Simiyu

Zari's perspective revealed that the blogger had consistently been casting negative comments her way ever since she openly shared her experience of undergoing surgery.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Businesswoman Zari Hassan criticised Ugandan blogger Ritah Kaggwa, who recently underwent a procedure to eliminate unwanted body fat.

Zari took issue with the blogger's actions, pointing out that the blogger had been engaging in subtle criticism directed at her.

This disagreement stemmed from Zari's candid revelation about her own decision to undergo surgery for the purpose of removing excess belly fat.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks [Video]

While criticising Ritah openly, Zari stated that the blogger remains unchanged despite undergoing the liposuction procedure.

Zari went on to mention that Ritah appears bitter now that people are aware of the procedure she underwent, especially considering that she used to criticise those who chose to undergo similar procedures.

"When she was out here abusing people who’ve done bodies, now she is bitter her secret is public knowledge. She is doing sponsored mummy makeover," Zari said.

Zari then advised Ritah to focus on her own life and priorities.

Ritah Kaggwa
Ritah Kaggwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Murugi Munyi discloses how husband Zack reacted to her liposuction

Ritah didn't allow Zari's words to go unanswered; she took it a step further by involving Zari's children in the dispute.

Ritah devoted her Instagram Stories to addressing Zari's comments. She shared a side-by-side collage featuring Zari wearing a silk dress along with its price, subtly responding to Zari's question about wealth.

The dress's value was Sh4,000, and Ritah used this example to make a statement. As if that wasn't sufficient, Ritah included additional pictures of Zari, along with the prices of her various outfits.

On August 4, Zari took the opportunity to address Ritah after her return to Uganda from the UK.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media Influencer of the Year

In her message, Zari referred to Ritah as financially struggling, while simultaneously urging her to let go of any lingering resentment she might have towards her.

Furthermore, Ritah targeted Zari's personal life, discussing her multiple relationships and even posting images of Zari both with and without makeup.

Ritah then claimed that Zari went for lip enlargement and she attached a photo shading her for attacking her over weight loss procedure.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
