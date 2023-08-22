Zari slams Ugandan blogger who underwent weight loss procedure

Zari took issue with the blogger's actions, pointing out that the blogger had been engaging in subtle criticism directed at her.

This disagreement stemmed from Zari's candid revelation about her own decision to undergo surgery for the purpose of removing excess belly fat.

While criticising Ritah openly, Zari stated that the blogger remains unchanged despite undergoing the liposuction procedure.

Zari went on to mention that Ritah appears bitter now that people are aware of the procedure she underwent, especially considering that she used to criticise those who chose to undergo similar procedures.

"When she was out here abusing people who’ve done bodies, now she is bitter her secret is public knowledge. She is doing sponsored mummy makeover," Zari said.

Zari then advised Ritah to focus on her own life and priorities.

Ritah Kaggwah hits back at Zari

Ritah didn't allow Zari's words to go unanswered; she took it a step further by involving Zari's children in the dispute.

Ritah devoted her Instagram Stories to addressing Zari's comments. She shared a side-by-side collage featuring Zari wearing a silk dress along with its price, subtly responding to Zari's question about wealth.

The dress's value was Sh4,000, and Ritah used this example to make a statement. As if that wasn't sufficient, Ritah included additional pictures of Zari, along with the prices of her various outfits.

On August 4, Zari took the opportunity to address Ritah after her return to Uganda from the UK.

In her message, Zari referred to Ritah as financially struggling, while simultaneously urging her to let go of any lingering resentment she might have towards her.

Furthermore, Ritah targeted Zari's personal life, discussing her multiple relationships and even posting images of Zari both with and without makeup.