Fast-rising Zimbabwean Star Ngonidzashe Dondo popularly known as King98 has disclosed that he linked up with WCB President Diamond Platnumz for their song Kachiri through the help of Nigerian singer Davido.

Speaking in a recent interview, King98 said that having worked with Davido and other West Africa stars, the DMW CEO suggested for him that to make his presence felt in East Africa, he should collabo with Chibu Dangote. He stated that Davido and his team reached out to Platnumz who was much willing to do a song with him.

“I met Diamond through Davido, because I had songs I West and Southern Africa but I didn’t have a song in East Africa, so I reached out to Diamond and he liked my songs and we bonded and made a song, When I first saw him I was star stroke but in person he is really humble and down to earth,” said King98.

King98 with Davido

Album

He added he is also worked with WCB’s Rayvanny, Juma Jux and Zuchu as he gears up to complete his upcoming Album, set to drop in March 2021.

In September King98 who is working on penetrating the East African market, camped in Tanzania for 2 weeks, while working on his Album with Producer S2kizzy.

“I came here op work with S2kizzy on my Album, coz I was in lockdown for 4 months in Zimbabwe and sometimes you dont really think straight when you are locked up so I came here to refresh my mind and make good music. S2kizzy is like my brother, we met for the first time and we connected, and he has a lot of my hits,” added King98.

Diamond Platnumz with King98

Biggest superstars

The Award-winning star best known for doing African pop and Hip-hop music has managed to work with the biggest superstars in Africa including Davido, Nasty C, Zlatan Ibile among others.

He released his first Album, named after his mother, Francesca in 2019 with hit songs like Shoko. His Current song Kachiri featuring Diamond Platnumz is doing really well in East Africa having played in the biggest Radio and TV stations like Clouds Fm, Magic Fm, Wasafi Fm and TV, EA radio and TV and many others.

King98 and Producer S2kizzy

Awards

King98 who has been in the game for the past 8 years has won several awards in his home country including; Best Newcomer, Best Video of the year WACKO ft Nasty C and Lay Lizzy, Best Coordinated Event “Francesca Album release”, Best Album of the year * 2

Best hip-hop hustle and Best collaboration