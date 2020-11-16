On Sunday, the Gala for the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) went virtual and broadcasted live on AFRIMMA’s YouTube page from Dallas, Texas.

The event saw big names in the entertainment industry battle out for the prestigious Award on its 7th edition.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz scooped the Best Male Artiste in East Africa beating; Eddy Kenzo, Harmonize, Khaligraph Jones, Mbosso, Alikiba, The Ben, Gildo Kassa, Rayvanny and Otile Brown.

Songstress Nandy was crowned the Best Female Artiste in East Africa, while WCB new signee Zuchu won the Best New Comer Award.

Reacting to her win, Zuchu expressed gratitude towards her fans, as well as dedicating the Award to her Boss Chibu Dangote for being instrumental in her success.

“OH MY GOD WHAT A YEAR. THANK YOU SO MUCH @afrimma for this award.

Hii tuzo yetu mimi na mashabiki zangu na wasichana wote wanaonitazama kama mfano hii ni tuzo yetu.

MY FAMILY i love you so much mamangu wewe ndo icon na role model wangu AM BOWING DOWN TO YOU 👑 QUEEN. TO my management, Thank you so much for investing in me Kuwekeza kwangu ikawe mfano wa kuendelea kusapoti waschana muwaamini kwamba wanaweza sana #WCB4life

I mean it i speak it from the in #WCB4life @diamondplatnumz the hero of all time award goes to you GOAT 🐐 NO BODY FIGHTS FOR ME LIKE YOU 😭 I AM THE NOW, AND THEN AND I AM ZUCHU. TANZANIAAA STAND UP TUMESHINDAAA” wrote Zuchu.

Master KG's Big Win

South Africa’s Master KG was the biggest winner of the night as he took home 4 awards; Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.

James Onen from Uganda won the Best TV/Radio Personality of the Year, at a time Kenya’s DJ Fully Focus was crowned The Best African DJ USA.

The event had outstanding performances from; Nadia Mukami, Akothee, Rema, Fally Ipupa, Soraia Ramos, Best African Dancer, Poco Lee, Eddy Kenzo, Gaz Mawete, Nadia Nakai, Master KG among others.

Full List of winners

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria)

BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria)

BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)

BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)

CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)

BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)

BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix

SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)

BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)

BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

