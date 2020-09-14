Kenyan RnB singer Jacob Obunga aka Otile Brown was over the weekend attacked by a fan following his rant, after being nominated for AFRIMMA's Best Male Category in East Africa, against the likes of Diamond, Alikiba, Harmonize and Khaligraph Jones among others.

In his rant via insta-stories, Otile wondered that Afrimma still nominates him for awards, as he asked them to count him out.

He went ahead to say that they should instead nominate Tanzanian artistes who refer to themselves using animal names. Diamond refers to himself as Simba (Lion), Harmonize Tembo (Elephant), Rayvanny Chui (Tiger).

Singer Otile Brown

Otile also called on his fans not to waste their precious time voting, claiming that the organizers already know the winner.

“Afrimma bado wana ni nominatingi.. Always count me out y’all… nominate hao wasanii wanajiita Wanyama… it’s not my style,” he said.

Adding that, “My fans don’t even bother to vote they already know the winner.”

Singer Otile Brown's insta-story posts

After his remarks, a seemingly upset Tanzanian fan went to the Aiyana singer’s comment section, calling him a hater, and that real men don’t throw shade via their insta-stories like he did.

The fan by the name Man of The People said that Otile should stop looking for sympathy from fans, and instead compete with fellow men, with good music.

In a quick response, however, Otile Brown said that this was not the first time he has been nominated for an award, asking the fan if he had seen him post at any one given time asking them to vote for him.

Singer Otile Brown

Singer Otile Brown

I don’t believe in awards-Otile

This is not the first time the singer has said he does not believe in awards, and he won’t let them define his talent.

In January this year, the singer stated that he stopped believing in awards after he was told he would be given an award if he catered for his travel expenses to the awards Gala.

Read Also: I don’t believe in Awards – Otile Brown

Here is the list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees

list for 2020 Afrimma Nominees