RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

"I asked them to leave, next thing I'm on a video," says Ronoh.

Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed
Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

Comedian and YouTuber Deborah Chebet Ronoh has for the first time responded to allegations that she wets her bed while asleep.

Recommended articles

The information came to light through YouTubers; Chrisbel Kirai and Peter Louche who claimed they were former Ronoh's roommates.

According to the two, when quizzed, Ronoh would either attribute the condition to consumption of alcohol or diabetes.

"It can't be diabetes cause the only time we saw you consume pills were ones to help relieve constipation," remarked Louche.

TO THE BARRACKS AND BACK!!! - YouTube

The two went further to explain how they would help her clean herself in an effort to save her image, however, Ronoh would not appreciate their efforts.

What was initially thought to be a normal issue between roommates has now transitioned into something much more sinister after the former NRG radio host claimed the two were not her roommates but a sponger.

A sponger is a person who lives off other people by continually taking advantage of their generosity. According to Ronoh, the two were living in her house.

"I asked them to leave and the next thing I'm in a video. Please save yourself from manipulative people," revealed Ronoh through a series of tweets.

A year ago, Ronoh walked out of a TV interview with Dr King'ori citing anxiety attacks. In the show, she revealed her loyalty and trust were betrayed by a close friend she offered to house for three months only for them to go behind her back and tarnished her name.

“I have paid rent for three months for a friend. And it was bad because he is the one who went behind my back saying horrible things. I just accepted I clowned and I took the clown uniform and wore it,” she said. Was she talking about Louche? Only they know.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Names of 3 Kenyan musicians who made it to 2022 Grammy Awards

Names of 3 Kenyan musicians who made it to 2022 Grammy Awards

Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

NTV’s Lofty Matambo graduates with 1st class honours, gives powerful testimony

NTV’s Lofty Matambo graduates with 1st class honours, gives powerful testimony

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia

2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia

List of nominees for 2022 Grammy Awards, East Africa misses out (Full List)

List of nominees for 2022 Grammy Awards, East Africa misses out (Full List)

Kabi WaJesus finally introduces daughter Abby to his online family [Photos]

Kabi WaJesus finally introduces daughter Abby to his online family [Photos]

Amber Ray & Jamal raises eyebrows after being spotted together, Amira reacts [Screenshot]

Amber Ray & Jamal raises eyebrows after being spotted together, Amira reacts [Screenshot]

Trending

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Omari alias Mr Tembo

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]