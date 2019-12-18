Rapper Colonel Mustafa has disclosed that he was in a violent relationship with rapper ex-girlfriend, Noti Flow.

In an interview with Willy M Tuva, the rapper disclosed that Noti was very violent and even used to bite him but he would do nothing about it.

“Alikua mvilolent alianza kuniuma… nimepigwa meno nina maalama kibao. Alikua ananichapa cz siezi mrudishia cz mi nitaua nikipiga, sasa napiga napiga nini..mimi nitakupiga kivipi mida mida lakini ngumi sikupigi. Mimi nitakupiga usiku tu,” said Mustafa.

She was violent - Rapper Colonel Mustafa opens up relationship with Noti Flow

The rapper also disclosed that one of the things that led to their break up was the fact that Noti Flow never listened to him and she was very selfish. She only focused on what she wanted, not considering Mustafa’s needs or wants.

He talked of cheating allegations, stating that there was no evidence that she cheated on him when they were together.

She stole my Instagram account

The Loboko maker also revealed that Noti stole his Instagram page which wasn’t verified.

Mustafa stated that when he lost his phone, he used Noti’s phone to post stuff on his Instagram because she knew his password and soon became his admin.

“There's a time simu yangu ilikua imepotea kama three weeks hivi na tulitumia simu yake kuanza kupost, akaniambia baby baby just put your password here, I’ll be posting for you, I’ll be your admin. Nikasema no problem baby, cz I love you I’ll give you everything, take it,” said Mustafa.

She then unfollowed Mutafa’s followers and even demanded that Mustafa unfollows socialite Pendo, asking him not to follow anyone else. He couldn’t access his Instagram because she had changed the password and later on, she changed his account into hers calling it Noti Flow’s fans.

Anko Mus also addressed his rumored gay claims stating that he was not living with any man as Trap King Chrome had suggested. He added that he was free to welcome anyone to his home and the rumor was a plan brought forth by his haters.

“I live in Utawala, na ile nyumba inaruhusiwa kuingia mamangu mzazi na inaruhusiwa kuingia mtu yeyote kuingia kwa ile nyumba na tunasali sana. I think yeye alichanganikiwa alipotukana muslim cz alitukana muslim cz akipiga simu anaskia yale maadili pale ni ya kiislamu, " stated Mustafa.