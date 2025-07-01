As the temperature dips and the skies unleash their drizzle this July and August, there is no finer way to while away a blustery afternoon than with a stack of exceptional films.

While going to the cinema and taking part in normal daily activities may be restricted due to the cold and rain, these forgotten and new Kenyan films should keep you warm and entertained.

From tender dramas to sharp comedies and thought‑provoking anthologies, that will warm your heart, ignite your imagination and carry you far from the chill at your window.These Kenyan gems promise a cosy escape.

So as you brew a mug of your chosen hot drink, draw the curtains and settle in, a rich season of Kenyan cinema awaits.

Kenyan films to binge-watch for cold, chilly days

These films each offer a unique glimpse into normal Kenyan life, its struggles, triumphs and abiding humanity,while wrapping you in stories that feel as snug as your favourite blanket.

1. 'MVERA' released in September 9, 2023

Taking you all the way to the warmth of the coast is 'MVERA', directed by David Anguka; it is a stirring family drama set against the sweeping landscapes of Mombasa

MVERA

It tells a story of a close‑knit clan reuniting for a long‑awaited holiday, but buried tensions and unspoken secrets come to light, testing bonds of love and loyalty.

Mvera, a woman uncovers a dangerous organ trafficking ring carried out in her coastal community and tries to expose them.

The warmly photographed and anchored powerful performances, the film reminds us that, even in stormiest times, family can be our greatest shelter, and our deepest source of hope.

The film is currently available on Netflix and was submitted to the Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film in 2024.

2. 'Subira' released November,29 2018

Directed by Ravneet Chadha, the film is set against the lush backdrop of Kenya’s coast, to tell a gentle yet powerful story of youth and tradition.

Brenda Wairimu plays a free-spirited young girl in Lamu struggling to live out her dream of swimming in the ocean. She defies the norm of arranged marriage customs.

Subira

This bright Muslim girl also goes against expectations and pursues her education, but she must balance familial duty with her own aspirations.

The film’s sun‑dappled beaches and vibrant family scenes are a visual balm to grey skies, while Subira’s courage and kindness kindle a subtle warmth.

It is a beautifully told coming‑of‑age tale that reminds us how community and conviction can see us through life’s coldest moments.

3. 'Family Vacation' released August 9, 2024

Another film taking you away from the cold of Nairobi, is 'Family Vacation', which is set at the coast as a family embarks on a vacation.

Perfect to binge-watch during this chilly season, it is a heartwarming drama that follows a mother and daughter who go on a beach holiday to repair their fractured relationship.

Family Vacation

Played by Sarah Hassan, the film delves deep into the complexities of mother–daughter bonds, and the unexpected turn of events that follows when her husband suddenly asks for divorce.

The stunning coastal visuals and powerful performances make it ideal for cozy evenings on cold, rainy days.

The film is directed by filmmaker Reuben Odanga, and captures the emotional highs and lows of a woman forced to confront her reality and re-evaluate what truly matters most.

4. 'Kati Kati', released September 10, 2016

This film should be top of your list as you cozy up during this cold season. 'Kati Kati' was submitted to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language category, but was not nominated.

Directed by Mbithi Masya, this drama plunges you into a mysterious purgatory where souls come to terms with their past.

Kati Kati

The film is about a young woman, waking up in a small village in the wilderness with no memory of her life or who she is, but is helped with assimilation to the afterlife.

The film’s ethereal cinematography and gentle pacing create a dream‑like atmosphere, yet it is the warmth of unlikely friendships that ultimately thaws the film’s spectral setting.

5. 'Nairobi Half Life', released October 11, 2012

This film will bring warmth and nostalgia during these chilly and rainy days. An all-time favourite to most and a highly-rated Kenyan film.

Whether you know Nairobi’s streets or not, this gritty drama by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga transports you straight into the city’s pulsing heart.

Nairobi HalfLife

Aspiring actor Mwas, freshly arrived from the village, finds himself swept into the underworld of crime while chasing his thespian dreams.

The film’s stark realism, captured by adrenaline‑fuelled performances and immersive sound design offers a thrilling contrast to the cold outside.