Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

The festival which is in its maiden edition will run for two days on March 30th and 31st, 2024, and promises an unforgettable blend of music, art, and culture with several stars already in the country.

RAHA Fest 2024 will feature a range of activities and attractions, including art installations, cultural exhibitions, culinary delights, and interactive workshops. The festival aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate African creativity and diversity.

Award-winning hitmaker Davido who is celebrated for his captivating Afrobeat tracks and dynamic live shows with chart-topping hits such as "Unavailable ft Musa Keys," "Feel," "Fall," "If," and "FEM," which have cemented his status as one of Africa's most influential and internationally renowned music sensations will headline the event.

The international experience will be served right from day one of the event which will see Davido perform alongside fellow star Musa Keys.

Nigerian stars Iyanya, Logos Olori and Olori, Morravey will add flavour to the event with Zeman also featuring on the list that also has DJ Neptune.

Kenyan stars will also be represented with stars taking to the stage on Saturday with Mejja, Samidoh and Femi One set to thrill revelers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stars performing on day 2 of the event

Day two of the event has a star-studded lineup of Otile Brown, Bensoul, H-art the Band, Nadia Mukami, Boutross, Nviiri the Storyteller, Sanaipei Tande, and Melina Gold.

Ghana’s King Promise will also perform alongside the talented Ya Levis who is also in the country for the event.

King Promise who is in Kenya for the first time promised revelers an experience of a lifetime.

“First time in Kenya, and we are here to have fun and enjoy the city, the food and everything and we gonna smash it.

“Make sure you pull up to the show and I will see you on Sunday and let's have a good time. I’m here for the first time so let’s go,” King Promise stated when he jetted into the country on Friday.

Pulse Ghana