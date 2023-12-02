The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido honoured in a special way by US State of Georgia

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Nigerian singer Davido
Nigerian singer Davido

Nigerian superstar and Afrobeat sensation Davido has added another achievement to his impressive career.

The singer attended the US state of Georgia General Assembly where he met with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate and was declared ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen.'

Taking to social media, Davido wrote:

"This morning I attended the US State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate to be recognized as an outstanding Georgia citizen. "God is good," he declared.

Impressive career and successful year

The singer has had an impressive year and career.

David Adeleke, aka Davido, turned 31 on November 21, 2023 and to mark the special occasion, the international superstar shared a picture of his newborn twins for the first time.

The celebratory tweet included a sweet moment with the singer kissing his wife, Chioma Rowland, as well as a picture of his father, Deji Adeleke.

Nigerian singer Davido recognized as an outstanding Georgia citizen.
Nigerian singer Davido recognized as an outstanding Georgia citizen. Pulse Live Kenya

Davido welcomed his twins with his longtime partner after she delivered the twin babies sometime in October in a hospital in the United States of America.

The superstar's longtime partner reportedly delivered the twin babies in a hospital in the

United States of America.

READ: Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

The speculations about the birth of the children first became public online on October 10, 2023, but was unconfirmed by the singer.

In a viral video posted on Friday, October 13, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their new born babies in her hands, while sat on a wheelchair.

He is also among nominees in the list released by The Recording Academy for the 2024 Grammy Awards that will be held on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The list features global heavyweights in the entertainment industry with Rayvanny, Davido, Burna Boy & Asake among those who made it to the coveted list of nominees.

Davido
Davido Pulse Live Kenya
Nigeria’s Burna Boy landed four nominations, a befitting achievement for his impressive career that has seen him rise to the top with nominations in the below categories.

Nigeria once again dominated the African Music category with Davido nominated for his hit single 'Unavailable', Burna Boy for 'City Boy', Ayra Starr for 'Rush', and Asake landing a nomination for 'Amapiano' which featured Olamide.

