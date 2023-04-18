The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Amos Robi

Davido gave the Roaming Chef special recognition as he explained why he is his fan

A collage of Dennis Ombachi and Davido
A collage of Dennis Ombachi and Davido

Former Kenya 7s rugby player, Dennis Ombachi, has been recognized by Nigerian superstar, Davido.

In an interview with TikTok Nigeria, Davido was asked about the content he follows on TikTok, and he revealed that he is a fan of the Roaming Chef, which is the name Ombachi goes by in the social media spaces.

The singer disclosed that he follows Ombachi because of his wife's love for cooking, and he enjoys the food videos on Ombachi's page.

"What is your FYP (For you page)," Davido was asked.

"Mostly food, my wife does cooking videos that is why I follow The Roaming Chef," he responded.

Ombachi, who transitioned from a professional rugby player to a chef, was delighted by the recognition from Davido. He acknowledged the shoutout from the musician and expressed his interest in collaborating with him in the future.

"Thanks for the shoutout, Davido, we should throw down someday," Ombachi said.

Fans of the Roaming Chef also lauded the recognition, saying it's a testament to the hard work he has put in and deserved applause in the continent and beyond.

Ombachi's innovative cooking techniques and presentation skills, have earned him a significant following across Africa and beyond.

In January this year, Ombachi was crowned the best TikTok content creator at the TikTok Top Creators Awards held in Nairobi.

Ombachi described the award as special given it is in a field he is new to.

“Coming from sports I have won a couple of medals but there's is a different feeling that this one has,” he said.

Ombachi beat other content creators from Nigeria and South Africa to emerge the winner.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
