Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

In an interview with TikTok Nigeria, Davido was asked about the content he follows on TikTok, and he revealed that he is a fan of the Roaming Chef, which is the name Ombachi goes by in the social media spaces.

The singer disclosed that he follows Ombachi because of his wife's love for cooking, and he enjoys the food videos on Ombachi's page.

"What is your FYP (For you page)," Davido was asked.

"Mostly food, my wife does cooking videos that is why I follow The Roaming Chef," he responded.

Ombachi, who transitioned from a professional rugby player to a chef, was delighted by the recognition from Davido. He acknowledged the shoutout from the musician and expressed his interest in collaborating with him in the future.

"Thanks for the shoutout, Davido, we should throw down someday," Ombachi said.

Fans of the Roaming Chef also lauded the recognition, saying it's a testament to the hard work he has put in and deserved applause in the continent and beyond.

Ombachi's innovative cooking techniques and presentation skills, have earned him a significant following across Africa and beyond.

Dennis Ombachi crowned the best TikTok content creator in Sub-Saharan Africa

In January this year, Ombachi was crowned the best TikTok content creator at the TikTok Top Creators Awards held in Nairobi.

Ombachi described the award as special given it is in a field he is new to.

“Coming from sports I have won a couple of medals but there's is a different feeling that this one has,” he said.