The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diamond explains why Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan didn't join his children in Rwanda

Charles Ouma

Fans questioned the absence of Diamond's son with Hamisa Mobetto, Dylan during the recent Rwanda trip where he was accompanied by Zari and Tanasha Donna's children

File image of Diamond Platnumz
File image of Diamond Platnumz

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has explained why his son with Hamisa Mobetto did not accompany him during his recent trip to Rwanda where he travelled with Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna's children.

Recommended articles

The singer who jetted into the country for the Oktobafest explained that it is practically impossible to tag along all his children everywhere he goes as this would be disruptive to their lives.

Diamond hinted that at the time of his trip to Rwanda for the Trace Awards Gala, Dylan was in school.

“Sio kila sehemu ni vyema kwenda na watoto, that’s why I came here alone, at time you are supposed to leave them to study.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I went with them to Rwanda but here I came alone because the kids are in school and sometimes it's not advisable to go with them everywhere. I will spoil them,” Diamond explained to the press.

Diamond raised eyebrows after jetting into Kigali with three of his children.

Nillan, Tiffah and Naseeb Junior accompanied their father to Kigali while Dylan was nowhere in the picture, with fans questioning his absence after he shared the video below.

The star also hailed Kenya as his second home, adding that one of his sons is born to a Kenyan mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenya is like a second home to me especially since my youngest child (Naseeb Junior) was born here. I really feel at home. The country has played a significant role in supporting my music career through various events so I have a deep love for Kenya.” Diamond stated.

He expressed a sense of belonging and appreciated the massive support he has received from Kenyans that has taken his career to another level.

The singer was part of the star-studded lineup for the Tusker OktobaFest at the Ngong Racecourse grounds.

READ: How over 100 acts will line up for the 3-day Tusker OktobaFest

Tusker OktobaFest, an event that began as a Kenyan beer festival, has since transcended borders. The celebration now extends its reach to East African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's edition promises a profound exploration of the region's rich cultural tapestry, bringing its distinct flavors, sounds, fashion, art, and gaming into the limelight.

Beer serves as the unifying factor, connecting attendees through shared experiences and enjoyment.

This event is a celebration of everything that defines the East African spirit and a tribute to the shared heritage that binds us together.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond explains why Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan didn't join his children in Rwanda

Diamond explains why Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan didn't join his children in Rwanda

#UhondoMtaani: Bernice reveals ties with Samidoh, Cebbie Koks clears divorce rumours & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Bernice reveals ties with Samidoh, Cebbie Koks clears divorce rumours & other stories

Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Mixed reaction as 'Machachari' actor Stella goes topless to raise breast cancer awareness

Mixed reaction as 'Machachari' actor Stella goes topless to raise breast cancer awareness

Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Nyashinski serenades wife with 'Perfect Design' & 5 other new hits of the week

Nyashinski serenades wife with 'Perfect Design' & 5 other new hits of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni

Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi

Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum

Diamond Platnumz met with Zari's husband Shakib Lutaaya recently

Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib