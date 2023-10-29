Diamond explains why Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan didn't join his children in Rwanda

The singer who jetted into the country for the Oktobafest explained that it is practically impossible to tag along all his children everywhere he goes as this would be disruptive to their lives.

Diamond hinted that at the time of his trip to Rwanda for the Trace Awards Gala, Dylan was in school.

“Sio kila sehemu ni vyema kwenda na watoto, that’s why I came here alone, at time you are supposed to leave them to study.

“So I went with them to Rwanda but here I came alone because the kids are in school and sometimes it's not advisable to go with them everywhere. I will spoil them,” Diamond explained to the press.

Diamond raised eyebrows after jetting into Kigali with three of his children.

Nillan, Tiffah and Naseeb Junior accompanied their father to Kigali while Dylan was nowhere in the picture, with fans questioning his absence after he shared the video below.

The star also hailed Kenya as his second home, adding that one of his sons is born to a Kenyan mother.

“Kenya is like a second home to me especially since my youngest child (Naseeb Junior) was born here. I really feel at home. The country has played a significant role in supporting my music career through various events so I have a deep love for Kenya.” Diamond stated.

He expressed a sense of belonging and appreciated the massive support he has received from Kenyans that has taken his career to another level.

The singer was part of the star-studded lineup for the Tusker OktobaFest at the Ngong Racecourse grounds.

Tusker OktobaFest, an event that began as a Kenyan beer festival, has since transcended borders. The celebration now extends its reach to East African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

This year's edition promises a profound exploration of the region's rich cultural tapestry, bringing its distinct flavors, sounds, fashion, art, and gaming into the limelight.

Beer serves as the unifying factor, connecting attendees through shared experiences and enjoyment.