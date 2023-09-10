Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

This year's event promised to be bigger and better than ever, drawing influencers, celebrities, and members of the fourth estate to the grand occasion.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric, with great music setting the tone for what would undoubtedly be an unforgettable evening.

As the crowd gathered, East African Breweries Limited's Director of Marketing and Innovation, Ann-Joy Michira, took the stage to officially announce the launch of this year's festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Pulse Live Kenya

Michira's speech highlighted the festival's commitment to nurturing young talent and entrepreneurship.

“This year, through this festival, we will seek to support young vendors, entrepreneurs, and artists, helping them gain profit and exposure and a springboard to thrive in their respective fields.

"By giving these talented individuals a platform to shine, we are not only nurturing creativity but also fostering economic growth, which is a key component of our sustainability strategy, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress,” Michira said.

Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental sustainability is a top priority for this year's festival, with a focus on reducing the carbon footprint. Revellers can expect a top-tier, eco-friendly experience while enjoying the festivities.

What makes OktobaFest 2023 truly unique is its celebration of East Africa's rich cultural identity. The festival will showcase the region's food, music, fashion, art, and gaming, all while beer serves as the unifying element. It's a splendid opportunity to delve into the vibrant tapestry of East African culture.

This edition will kick off in Juba, South Sudan, on October 14th, marking the first of its kind in the region. OktobaFest will then traverse East Africa throughout the month, featuring hundreds of acts from across the region.

Celebrated Tanzanian DJ Ally B on the decks during the official launch of the 2023 Oktobafest, East Africa edition Pulse Live Kenya

Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Wangeci, Mutoriah, and other top acts from Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan will be part of the exciting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

As OktobaFest 2023 sets its sights on uniting creativity, culture, and sustainability, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.