The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

Amos Robi

The festival will showcase the region's food, music, fashion, art, and gaming, all while beer serves as the unifying element.

Catherine Twesigye (Tusker Brand Senior Manager), Joanne Lobby (EABL Head of Marketing, Beer), Anne-Joy Michira (EABL Director of Marketing & Innovation), Lennox Mwalea (Tusker Brand Marketing Manager) and Sarah Kiritu (Tusker brand Shopper Manager)
Catherine Twesigye (Tusker Brand Senior Manager), Joanne Lobby (EABL Head of Marketing, Beer), Anne-Joy Michira (EABL Director of Marketing & Innovation), Lennox Mwalea (Tusker Brand Marketing Manager) and Sarah Kiritu (Tusker brand Shopper Manager)

Not even a heavy downpour could deter the enthusiastic guests from flocking to the Winning Post Hotel, eager to witness the launch of the highly anticipated Tusker OktobaFest 2023 edition.

This year's event promised to be bigger and better than ever, drawing influencers, celebrities, and members of the fourth estate to the grand occasion.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric, with great music setting the tone for what would undoubtedly be an unforgettable evening.

As the crowd gathered, East African Breweries Limited's Director of Marketing and Innovation, Ann-Joy Michira, took the stage to officially announce the launch of this year's festival.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch
Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Pulse Live Kenya

Michira's speech highlighted the festival's commitment to nurturing young talent and entrepreneurship.

“This year, through this festival, we will seek to support young vendors, entrepreneurs, and artists, helping them gain profit and exposure and a springboard to thrive in their respective fields.

"By giving these talented individuals a platform to shine, we are not only nurturing creativity but also fostering economic growth, which is a key component of our sustainability strategy, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress,” Michira said.

Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch
Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Tusker OktobaFest 2023 Edition launch Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental sustainability is a top priority for this year's festival, with a focus on reducing the carbon footprint. Revellers can expect a top-tier, eco-friendly experience while enjoying the festivities.

What makes OktobaFest 2023 truly unique is its celebration of East Africa's rich cultural identity. The festival will showcase the region's food, music, fashion, art, and gaming, all while beer serves as the unifying element. It's a splendid opportunity to delve into the vibrant tapestry of East African culture.

This edition will kick off in Juba, South Sudan, on October 14th, marking the first of its kind in the region. OktobaFest will then traverse East Africa throughout the month, featuring hundreds of acts from across the region.

Celebrated Tanzanian DJ Ally B on the decks during the official launch of the 2023 Oktobafest, East Africa edition
Celebrated Tanzanian DJ Ally B on the decks during the official launch of the 2023 Oktobafest, East Africa edition Celebrated Tanzanian DJ Ally B on the decks during the official launch of the 2023 Oktobafest, East Africa edition Pulse Live Kenya

Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Wangeci, Mutoriah, and other top acts from Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan will be part of the exciting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

As OktobaFest 2023 sets its sights on uniting creativity, culture, and sustainability, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Whether you're a music enthusiast, a lover of culture, or simply looking to have a great time with friends, this festival is an event you won't want to miss.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

I booked my place at the morgue - John Mwangi, a suicide survivor

I booked my place at the morgue - John Mwangi, a suicide survivor

How to woo your crush in 8 simple steps

How to woo your crush in 8 simple steps

From beaded caps to luxury watches: Kenyan presidents & their fashion legacies

From beaded caps to luxury watches: Kenyan presidents & their fashion legacies

Safety reasons why Kenyan players choose non-UK casinos

Safety reasons why Kenyan players choose non-UK casinos

LoHo Learning: Transforming Kenyan education with AI-powered innovation

LoHo Learning: Transforming Kenyan education with AI-powered innovation

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

ADVERTISEMENT