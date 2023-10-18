OktobaFest East Africa Experience: A celebration of culture through beer, music & more

Right on cue, the Tusker Oktobafest East Africa Experience has returned with a bang, ready to deliver an unforgettable event that effortlessly weaves together these components and people as they celebrate their culture.

Tusker OktobaFest EA Experience: Festival beyond borders

Tusker OktobaFest, an event that began as a Kenyan beer festival, has since transcended borders. The celebration now extends its reach to East African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Pulse Live Kenya

This year's edition promises a profound exploration of the region's rich cultural tapestry, bringing its distinct flavors, sounds, fashion, art, and gaming into the limelight.

Beer serves as the unifying factor, connecting attendees through shared experiences and enjoyment.

This event is a celebration of everything that defines the East African spirit and a tribute to the shared heritage that binds us together.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tusker OktobaFest EA promises month-long extravaganza

Kicking off the journey in Juba, South Sudan on October 21, the festival has lined up an enthralling array of performances by iconic artists from the region.

The crowd will groove to the tunes of Tanzanian sensation Harmonize and South Sudan's very own John Frog.

Kenya’s Ndovu Kuu, Tusker's brand ambassador, will also join in, making the night even more exhilarating.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on the same day, OktobaFest will continue the fiesta with a stellar lineup including Uganda's iconic performer, Jose Chameleone, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba, and Kenya's Nyashinski, creating a musical extravaganza for all to revel in.

On October 22, 2023, the festival will sweep through Kampala, Uganda, with performances from Harmonize, Nyashinski, and Azawi, promising an unforgettable fusion of East African talent.

The grand finale, set for October 27-29 in Nairobi, will culminate this month-long journey. Featuring Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz, Nyashinski, and John Frog, it’s a celebration like no other, showcasing the very best of East African music.

Regional Tusker OktobaFest events in Kenya

Regional OktobaFest events have been underway across Kenya in the lead-up to the main festivities across the four East African countries.

From Kisumu to Naivasha, and most recently in Mombasa, these events have included performances by top artists such Ndovu Kuu, Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Vijana Barubaru, and many more.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mombasa hosted the third edition of the regional events on October 15 and 16, featuring spectacular performances from Mejja, Jovial, Fena Gitu, and DJ Joe Mfalme.

The rhythm of East Africa has been pulsating through these cities, setting the stage for the grand finale.

Tusker OktobaFest EA Experience is the biggest beer festival & more

Besides being a celebration of culture, this year’s festival aims to have a positive impact across the region.

It will provide a platform for young vendors, artists, and event partners to showcase their products and services. This opportunity for exposure and profit will serve as a springboard for them to thrive in their respective fields.

Furthermore, this year’s edition is committed to promoting environmental sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint, envisioning a top-tier, eco-friendly experience for revelers.

The goal is to make OktobaFest the region’s first sustainable festival, leaving a legacy beyond the beats and cheers.

Tusker OktobaFest at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Tusker Oktobafest took its enthusiasm for the celebration a step further by sponsoring three categories at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year, and the new category, the Next Gen Influencer of the Year.

Pulse Live Kenya

At the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony, held on October 7, the Tusker Oktobafest EA Experience added an exciting twist to the evening by crafting an unforgettable beer experience for the influencers and guests.

The innovation of beer cocktails, including the Apple Shandy with its smooth, sweet taste, and the Ginger Shandy, a refreshing blend of chilled Tusker Lager and ginger ale, elevated the beer-drinking experience for all.

One of the evening's highlights was a fun-filled spin-the-wheel game that kept the good times rolling. A photo booth offered guests the chance to capture memorable moments of the night.

Celebrating excellence & style

Another highlight was the competition for the title of best-dressed guest. Ultimately, Kate Actress and Daddie Marto clinched the coveted title, embodying the spirit of fashion and trendsetting.

Kate Actress not only won this accolade but also walked away with the Fashion Influencer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Tusker OktobaFest Experience.

Her journey in the dynamic world of fashion echoes the festival's theme of celebrating the evolving personal style and talent that define us.

Honoring Next Gen Influencer of the Year

The Next Gen Influencer of the Year award was presented to Kate Thuku for her outstanding content, showcasing that the journey toward achieving one's goals is a remarkable one.

Honoring influencers of the music realm

No celebration is complete without music, and Tusker OktobaFest EA Experience in association with the Pulse Influencer Awards had at hand producer and artist extraordinaire, Mutoriah, as the headliner for the event.

The attendees were treated to the soulful sounds of the Nakili Sessions proprietor as guests sipped their drinks from the iconic Tusker beer mugs.

Sweet music is a brilliant accompaniment for connecting with like-minded individuals, exchanging contacts, and sharing smiles, truly embodying the spirit of Tusker OktobaFest!