WCB boss and singer Diamond Platnumz’s sister Queen Darleen has made public her all grown baby bump, following months of speculation.

Darleen who is also a WCB signed artiste revealed the pregnancy after keeping it a secret for several months when she attended Zuchu’s high-end concert that was graced by top players in the Tanzanian entertainment scene.

The Bachela singer has been avoiding the question about her pregnancy whenever it was brought up in media interviews and when she responded, Darleen would only give vague answers.

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

After going public with the pregnancy during Zuchu’s appreciation concert, the mother of one is now comfortably stepping out with dresses that show her grown baby bump. This is unlike before when she wore gowns to hide it.

The news of Queen Darleen expecting a child broke a few months after she walked down the aisle in a secretly guarded affair. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Isihaka Mtoro as a second wife.

Photos & Video

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen reveals her all grown baby bump for the first time

Secret wedding

Confirming the news, Darleen disclosed that they opted for a secret wedding, in order to avoid lots of expenses.

“Ni kweli nimeolewa na nashukuru mwenyezi mungu amenijaalia. Ndoa sio lazima uweke mitandaoni ndo ionekane umeolewa, ndoa zilianza hata kabla ya mitandao kwa hiyo nimefanya mimi na mume wangu, pamoja na familia yangu kwa hiyo haina haja kuthihirishia umma kuwa nimeolewa. Kibubwa nimshukuru mungu mambo yameenda salama. Na kupost hayo ni maamuzi yangu mwenye,” said Queen Darleen.